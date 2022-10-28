The Best Everyday Designer Bags You’ll Want to Wear 24/7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying a designer bag is a fairly substantial purchase, especially if it’s your first time taking the plunge. It may be less of an event if you’re blessed with a hefty disposable income, but even shoppers who have several bags in their collection like to carefully consider their next big splurge.

Statistics actually show that the luxury handbag market is booming, with major fashion conglomerates such as LVMH reporting a 27% increase in revenue. This may be attributed to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experiencing the lockdowns may have caused a psychological shift, as Christie Chung, professor of psychology at Northeastern University, explains. Faced with the reality that few things are certain, you may feel inclined to finally treat yourself and scoop up that accessory you’ve always dreamt of owning.

But how does one decide which type of bag to buy or which designer to choose? There are a few avenues you can explore to help narrow down your decision, and we want to help you navigate this tricky terrain.

How Do I Choose the Right Designer Bag?

There’s no specific formula for choosing a luxury bag. There may be one you’ve lusted over for years, but if you’re unsure, we have a variety of tips that could potentially provide some clarity. The most important thing is to consider your budget. You don’t want to buy a purse that will put you in serious debt, but you also don’t need to front the full cost immediately! Tons of luxury retailers offer up buy, now, pay later services like Klarna, so you’re not spending a lump sum all at once.

Once you figure out your budget, it’s time to evaluate what you need a bag for. An everyday bag can suit many audiences. Maybe it’s a tote you need for work and travel, or a smaller bag that you can wear for a night out or while running errands. And with designer bags, we recommend sticking to classic styles you can picture yourself wearing ten years from now. Some trends never go out of style! Taking these factors into consideration, we selected some excellent designer bags that will make the perfect presents — be it for yourself or a loved one. Check them out below!

Saint Laurent Mini Lou Quilted Leather Camera Bag

If we had to choose a bag with the ideal compact-yet-roomy size, this is definitely the one! It keeps you completely hands-free and stores all of your most important items like a phone, wallet and keys. You will even have some extra room for a few makeup items. Whether you’re going for a casual look or a dressy ensemble for a night out, this bag will effortlessly fit in!

Pros

Great compact size

Exterior slip pocket and interior card slots

Four different color options

Cons

Chain strap is non-adjustable

May not come with dust bag

Available at: Nordstrom

Balenciaga Hourglass Leather Wallet on a Chain

Balenciaga’s new bag shape has quickly became one of the most sought-after purses if you want to invest in a current designer bag. Though it’s billed as a wallet on a chain, it’s far roomier than other bags which fall into the same category. When you open it up, there are six card slots, and you’ll still have enough space for your phone, keys and lip gloss!

Pros

Removable chain strap

Multiple compartments on the interior

Small but roomy at the same time

Cons

May be too small for some shoppers

Non-adjustable strap

Available at: Nordstrom

Alexander McQueen Mini Skull Croc Embossed Leather Bag

Maybe you want a bag that has a little bit of edge, in which case we’ve found your dream accessory! Instead of smooth or quilted leather, this bag has a croc-embossed treatment, and adding that animal element gives it a unique look. This teamed with the tiny gold skull detail on the front of the purse makes it feel rocker-chic!

Pros

Four different color options

Chain strap can be hidden to turn the bag into a clutch

Structured expandable shape

More affordable price tag

Cons

Strap is non-adjustable

Fewer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

COACH Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag

The functionality of this bag, coupled with the classic design, is what makes it one of our absolute favorites! Both the longer crossbody strap and the short shoulder strap are removable, plus the long strap can adjust to your preferred length. On the inside, there are three different sections, plus slip pockets on the front and back. It can hold a large amount of items, so if you’re looking for a roomier purse, this one is a solid choice.

Pros

Multiple compartments

Removable and adjustable straps

Most affordable

Three color options

Cons

Fewer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

See by Chloé Small Joan Leather Shoulder Bag

Although this bag does have a timeless quality, it’s the most boho-looking option from our handbag selection. The braided and fringe details, plus the less-structured shape, make it feel more relaxed — though it’s just as luxurious as any other bag on this list! The softer suede material makes it easier to pack more items into the bag’s main compartment — which you can wear on the shoulder or as a crossbody!

Pros

Removable and adjustable crossbody strap

Large zip compartment, plus flap exterior compartment

Boho details

Affordable price

Cons

No reviews

Some colors are not available

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Tory Burch T Monogram Jacquard Bucket Bag

Bucket bags have such a fun shape, and this version of the style has all of the elements we love! The drawstring closure gives it a youthful quality, and provides more space than a traditional zipper situation.

Pros

Affordable price

Roomy shape

Convertible top candle and crossbody design

Cons

No reviews

Only one color option

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Marc Jacobs The Leather Mini Tote Bag

Chances are, you’ve probably seen the canvas version of this bag before, but if you want a more elevated purse, the leather option is the way to go! Though it’s technically a “mini” tote, it can still work as an everyday work or travel bag. It has a long adjustable strap and classic top candles with a zip top closure.

Pros

Larger silhouette

Convertible design

Four color options

Cons

Only one interior compartment

Fewer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Burberry Baby Title Double Handle Leather & Canvas Bag

We would argue that out of all the purses we handpicked, this may be the option to hold up the longest. There are few things more iconic than Burberry’s plaid print, and with the brown leather trimming plus the square shape, you’re getting a truly timeless bag. Inside, you’ll find three organizational compartments to keep everything you need in place, and you can choose to wear it using the top handles or convert it into a crossbody!

Pros

Stunning classic and versatile design

Perfect roomy shape

Adjustable and removable crossbody strap

Cons

Most expensive pick

No reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Porenza Schouler Braided Chain Shoulder Bag

This is the type of shoulder bag we can picture looking fabulous with everything. It’s super simple, but the extra voluminous braided chain detail on the front of the purse makes it feel special. Wear it over the shoulder or carry it in your hand as a clutch in both the daytime or for a night out!

Pros

Simple, sleek design

Three color options

Convertible straps

Cons

No reviews

No slip pockets in the interior

Available at: Nordstrom

Stella McCartney Eco Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

The strap on this bag makes it feel sporty and casual, though the design is incredibly elegant. We adore the combo of the two vibes and the way the logo is perforated onto the vegan leather for an understated aesthetic. We think this is the definition of an everyday bag, though you can also dress it up with the right outfit!

Pros

Roomy interior

Comfortable thick adjustable strap

Sustainable manmade leather

Cons

Slightly pricy

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

MCM Medium Liz Reversible Visetos Shopper

You’re getting a bang for your buck if you decide to go with this bag. Not only is the tote reversible, which is basically like getting two bags in one, it also comes with a smaller matching pouch which you can attach to the interior! And on top of that, this small pouch has its own thin strap, which we think you could wear as a small purse. Obsessed!

Pros

Reversible style

Small pouchette included

Great roomy design

More affordable

Cons

Fewer reviews

Only one main comportment

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!