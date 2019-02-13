Best Galentine’s Day Moments From ‘Parks and Recreation’

Grab your BFFs, it’s Galentine’s Day!

Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation character, Leslie Knope, invented a holiday to celebrate sisterhood one day before Valentine’s Day every February.

“It’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style,” Knope explained during episode 16 of Parks and Rec in season 2. “Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Parks and Recreation aired for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. The former NBC series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the video above to relive the best Galentine’s Day moments!

