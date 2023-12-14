Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is only 11 (!) days away, and if you haven’t started your gift shopping yet, well, you better get on it! I’m in that boat — I find it so difficult to shop for people who have expensive tastes, so I always end up procrastinating. If the trends have taught us anything this year, though, it’s that those who like the finer things in life love quiet luxury.

Quiet luxury gifts are easy to come by. Plus, many of them aren’t super expensive — seriously. I put together this last minute gift guide of superb quiet luxury items that start at just $22. It includes everything from high-end sweater sets, silk pillowcases and even a wine chiller. Consider the below items the ultimate solution to any and everyone on your list that’s challenging to shop for. Your recipient will swoon if they’re lucky enough to unbox one of these 20 quiet luxury gifts!

Best Quiet Luxury Fashion Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Cashmere is one of the softest materials on the planet… and also one of the most expensive. Quince works directly with Mongolian farmers to slash the prices on their sweaters without compromising quality. That’s why we’re fans of the Quince Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt. Anyone on your nice list will love cuddling up in this plush winter staple.

Best Quiet Luxury Beauty Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: For the fragrance fanatic, you can’t go wrong with a perfume sampler, like the Initio Parfums Privés Initiation Coffret 6-Piece Eau de Parfum Set. This little-known luxury perfume brand is poised to become the next big olfactive name — and there’s nothing more quiet luxury than being on the cutting edge of the trends before they go mainstream.

Best Quiet Luxury Accessory Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: The traveler in your life will adore the Béis The Weekend Travel Bag. The spacious design acts similar to Mary Poppins’ bag — that is, endless items can be stored inside. Plus, the flat bottom allows it to perfectly rest on any standard roller suitcase.

Best Quiet Luxury Home Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Okay, so a surface cleaner may not scream quiet luxury, but the Homecourt Cece Surface Cleaner isn’t any ordinary spray. Developed by actress Courteney Cox, the non-toxic formula seamlessly lifts away smudges and grease, and leaves a lovely woody fragrance in its wake that smells like a high-end candle rather than a cleaning agent.