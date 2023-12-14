Recreate Taylor Swift’s Iconic Preppy Night Out Look for Under $150

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Taylor Swift has been tearing up the fashion scene lately. (I mean, the woman never goes out of style!) Aside from having some of the most memorable tour outfits in recent history, her streetwear game has become something of legend. For the past few months the megastar’s weekly jaunts out in New York city have fueled major fashion trends, like tweed, preppy styles and enviable coats.
The outfits Swift wears may be composed of designer labels, but they’re surprisingly easy to replicate on a budget. Take this classy fit she wore while out and about on November 13: While the threads on her back clock in at over $2,500, similar versions of the simple components — including the white T-shirt, oversized blazer and pleated skirt — can all be found on Amazon for under $50.
In fact, you can actually reconstruct this chic look for just $147. Yep, that’s right. I took to Amazon to find the the lookalike items so you can channel Swift’s exact aesthetic, you’ll find a rundown of each piece and learn why shoppers love it.
-
luvamia Blazer: The focal point of Swift’s outfit is an oversized navy blazer. This one from luvamia features shoulder pads for structure, two functioning pockets and a button closure (a detail that isn’t common in most designs). It runs big, so you should be able to order your regular size and still achieve the oversized look — just $44!
-
Afibi Women High Waist Pleated Skirt: To fully replicate Swift’s vibe, you’ll want a white pleated skirt which peeks out from beneath the blazer — this Afibi one grazes the upper-mid thigh. Plus, because it’s technically a tennis skirt, the waistband is stretchy and it has hidden shorts underneath to make wardrobe malfunctions a thing of the past — just $19!
-
Hanes Originals Classic Crewneck T-Shirt for Women: Everyone needs a plain white tee in their closet. If you don’t already have one, you can’t go wrong with Hanes. This affordable piece will quickly become an everyday wardrobe staple — was $14, now just $8!
-
Hanes Women’s Silk Reflections Panty Hose: While thin, shoppers assure that these babies are strong and pretty rip-resistant. “I thought these felt very flimsy when I opened the package and figured they would run,” one reviewer says. “However, I was surprised. When I put them on, they clung to me very well and it felt like they were thicker. the bottom line is: I LOVE THEM! And I bought another pair in a different color.” — was $13, now just $11!
-
WHITE MOUNTAIN Manning Platform Heel Loafer: Loafers are the must-have shoe of the moment. This heeled pair from White Mountain gives you just a bit of height, but because there’s a platform they’re super easy to walk in. The chain detailing also adds a bit of flair — was $89, now just $50!
- Sunwel Fashion Quilted Clutch Crossbody Purse: While this is no YSL, the faux-leather quilted design looks almost just as luxurious… and no one needs to know it cost you less than $20 — was $18, now just $15!
