Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The stars were shining bright last night in New York City! Blake Lively was one of many famous friends who stepped out to celebrate Taylor Swift‘s birthday (if you ask Us, December 13 should be a national holiday). And the Gossip Girl alum was just as stylish as her character Serena van der Woodsen, rocking a Michael Kors black leather midi dress with a side slit and Christian Louboutin tall black boots. If you want to recreate Lively’s look for a fraction of the cost, then keep scrolling to shop a similar frock for only $27!
Get the Ynocfri Women’s Faux Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Split Midi Dresses for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.
This faux-leather midi dress is nearly identical to the one Lively wore! Featuring spaghetti straps with a side slit, this form-fitting frock fits like a glove and hugs your curves in all the right places. Meanwhile, the adjustable criss-cross back adds an extra touch of flirtation. Stay on the nice list while feeling a little naughty in this sexy LBD! Perfect for a holiday party or festive date night with your beau.
In terms of footwear, we suggest styling this black bodycon dress with tall boots à la Lively or black heels. You can spice up the ensemble with a sparkly handbag (’tis the season!) and matching jewelry. And don’t forget to add your favorite coat to keep warm on a chilly night!
Ynocfri Women's Faux-Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Split Midi Dresses
- Description
Get the Ynocfri Women’s Faux Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Split Midi Dresses for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.
If this particular faux-leather dress isn’t your style, then check out these other options below!
- The Drop Vegan Leather Cutout Midi Dress — just $90!
- Strapless Faux Leather Midi Dress — just $33!
- Faux Leather Spaghetti Strap Slit Hem Midi Bodycon Dress — just $26!
- Boatneck Faux Leather Maxi Dress — just $37!
- Faux Leather Ruched Bodycon Maxi Dress — just $33!
The Drop Women's Hank Vegan Leather Square Neck Mini Dress
- Description
Zebaexf Women's Pu Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Dress
- Description
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!