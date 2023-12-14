Your account
Stylish

Channel Blake Lively’s Leather Look for Taylor Swift’s Birthday in This $27 Dress

By
Blake Lively
Getty Images

The stars were shining bright last night in New York City! Blake Lively was one of many famous friends who stepped out to celebrate Taylor Swift‘s birthday (if you ask Us, December 13 should be a national holiday). And the Gossip Girl alum was just as stylish as her character Serena van der Woodsen, rocking a Michael Kors black leather midi dress with a side slit and Christian Louboutin tall black boots. If you want to recreate Lively’s look for a fraction of the cost, then keep scrolling to shop a similar frock for only $27!

See It!

Get the Ynocfri Women’s Faux Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Split Midi Dresses for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This faux-leather midi dress is nearly identical to the one Lively wore! Featuring spaghetti straps with a side slit, this form-fitting frock fits like a glove and hugs your curves in all the right places. Meanwhile, the adjustable criss-cross back adds an extra touch of flirtation. Stay on the nice list while feeling a little naughty in this sexy LBD! Perfect for a holiday party or festive date night with your beau.

In terms of footwear, we suggest styling this black bodycon dress with tall boots à la Lively or black heels. You can spice up the ensemble with a sparkly handbag (’tis the season!) and matching jewelry. And don’t forget to add your favorite coat to keep warm on a chilly night!

Women Faux Leather Dress Sleeveless Backless Bandage Bodycon Split Midi Dresses Party Cocktail (Black, Medium)
Ynocfri

Ynocfri Women's Faux-Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Split Midi Dresses

$27
  • Description
Looking to channel Blake Lively’s lovely leather look for Taylor Swift’s birthday bash? This affordable option from Amazon may be just the ticket!
Heated Puffer Vest

If this particular faux-leather dress isn’t your style, then check out these other options below!

The Drop Women's Hank Vegan Leather Square Neck Mini Dress, Black, M
The Drop

The Drop Women's Hank Vegan Leather Square Neck Mini Dress

$60
  • Description
The Drop is beloved by Amazon shoppers for its affordable take on trendy styles, and this frock is no exception!
See it!
Zebaexf Women's Pu Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Ruched Tank Dress Party Bodycon Dress Black M
Zebaexf

Zebaexf Women's Pu Leather Sleeveless Bodycon Dress

$33
  • Description
Va-va-voom is an understatement! This sleeveless dress delivers major main character energy!
See it!

In this article

Blake Lively Shares Photo of Herself Pumping Breast Milk Instead of Attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively

