Olivia Flowers Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas for Friends and Family

By
Olivia Flowers at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event on November 28, 2023.
Olivia Flowers at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event on November 28, 2023.

Olivia Flowers may be one of the newest cast members on Southern Charm, but she’s already making a splash on the Bravo reality show. On and off screen, the blonde beauty always dazzles in fashionable ‘fits and gorgeous glam. And now, she’s sharing her great taste with Us Weekly in an exclusive holiday gift guide!

From sheet masks to selfie lights, these presents are perfect for your bestie or any Bravo fan. Treat yourself to these self-care gifts recommended by Olivia!

Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Travel-Size Bundle

Oribe shampoo and conditioner
Amazon

“This is the perfect gift for a significant woman in your life. Trust me, she’ll be over the moon with this luxury shampoo and conditioner!”

Was $43You Save 19%
On Sale: $35
See It!

NuFACE Facial Toning Device Starter Kit

NuFace toning set
Revolve

“This product is a game-changer, helps get rid of puffiness in your face while tightening. It’s magical.”

$395.00
See It!

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show
Amazon

“A home essential, perfect for the entire family.”

Was $90You Save 56%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Beats Wireless Headphones

Beats headphones
Amazon

“This is a great gift for both guys and girls! I travel a lot, and these wireless headphones always come with me.”

Was $219You Save 32%
On Sale: $148
See It!

Fraser Fir Scented Wick Candle

fir candle
Amazon

“If you haven’t smelled this candle yet, what are you doing? But seriously, an incredible gift to give this season.”

Was $28You Save 11%
On Sale: $25
See It!

Tata Harper Superkind Radiance Face Mask

Tata Harper face mask
Amazon

“If you know me, you know I can’t live without this face mask. It’s a must-have for the girls! Oh, and it’s natural skincare with no harsh chemicals.”

$68.00
See It!

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Duo

Patrick Ta blush duo
Amazon

“Add this to your beauty routine, and thank me later. Also, a pro tip: Add powered blush first, then cream blush over top! I know that seems backwards, but your makeup will look professionally done every time. Great for a sister or BFF in your life.”

$60.00
See It!

Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes

packing cubes
Amazon

“My makeup artist and dear friend got me hooked on these. Helps keep me organized on the go.”

$25.00
See It!

LED Selfie Light

selfie light
Amazon

“As an influencer and someone who takes Zoom meetings almost daily, this light is essential. I think Alix Earle put this on the map. Thank you, Alix! 

$32.00
See It!

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask 

sheet masks
Amazon

“A great treat for yourself or a woman in your life. This pack of sheet masks definitely helped hydrate my skin during the cold winter weather! But I use them year-round.”

$25.00
See It!

