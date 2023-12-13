Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Olivia Flowers may be one of the newest cast members on Southern Charm, but she’s already making a splash on the Bravo reality show. On and off screen, the blonde beauty always dazzles in fashionable ‘fits and gorgeous glam. And now, she’s sharing her great taste with Us Weekly in an exclusive holiday gift guide!
From sheet masks to selfie lights, these presents are perfect for your bestie or any Bravo fan. Treat yourself to these self-care gifts recommended by Olivia!
Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Travel-Size Bundle
“This is the perfect gift for a significant woman in your life. Trust me, she’ll be over the moon with this luxury shampoo and conditioner!”
NuFACE Facial Toning Device Starter Kit
“This product is a game-changer, helps get rid of puffiness in your face while tightening. It’s magical.”
Amazon Echo Show 5
“A home essential, perfect for the entire family.”
Beats Wireless Headphones
“This is a great gift for both guys and girls! I travel a lot, and these wireless headphones always come with me.”
Fraser Fir Scented Wick Candle
“If you haven’t smelled this candle yet, what are you doing? But seriously, an incredible gift to give this season.”
Tata Harper Superkind Radiance Face Mask
“If you know me, you know I can’t live without this face mask. It’s a must-have for the girls! Oh, and it’s natural skincare with no harsh chemicals.”
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Duo
“Add this to your beauty routine, and thank me later. Also, a pro tip: Add powered blush first, then cream blush over top! I know that seems backwards, but your makeup will look professionally done every time. Great for a sister or BFF in your life.”
Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes
“My makeup artist and dear friend got me hooked on these. Helps keep me organized on the go.”
LED Selfie Light
“As an influencer and someone who takes Zoom meetings almost daily, this light is essential. I think Alix Earle put this on the map. Thank you, Alix!
COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask
“A great treat for yourself or a woman in your life. This pack of sheet masks definitely helped hydrate my skin during the cold winter weather! But I use them year-round.”