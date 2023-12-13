Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Olivia Flowers may be one of the newest cast members on Southern Charm, but she’s already making a splash on the Bravo reality show. On and off screen, the blonde beauty always dazzles in fashionable ‘fits and gorgeous glam. And now, she’s sharing her great taste with Us Weekly in an exclusive holiday gift guide!

From sheet masks to selfie lights, these presents are perfect for your bestie or any Bravo fan. Treat yourself to these self-care gifts recommended by Olivia!

Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Travel-Size Bundle

“This is the perfect gift for a significant woman in your life. Trust me, she’ll be over the moon with this luxury shampoo and conditioner!”

Was $43 You Save 19% On Sale: $35 See It!

NuFACE Facial Toning Device Starter Kit

“This product is a game-changer, helps get rid of puffiness in your face while tightening. It’s magical.”

$395.00 See It!

Amazon Echo Show 5

“A home essential, perfect for the entire family.”

Was $90 You Save 56% On Sale: $40 See It!

Related: You Got It for Your Mama! 21 Best Holiday Gifts for Mothers We love all maternal figures — moms, aunts, grandmas, pet moms, Taylor Swift (Mother). What better way to show your mom how much you care than picking out a thoughtful present for the holidays? Make your mom’s days merry and bright with our editor-approved gift guide! There’s something for every lady on this list — […]

Beats Wireless Headphones

“This is a great gift for both guys and girls! I travel a lot, and these wireless headphones always come with me.”

Was $219 You Save 32% On Sale: $148 See It!

Fraser Fir Scented Wick Candle

“If you haven’t smelled this candle yet, what are you doing? But seriously, an incredible gift to give this season.”

Was $28 You Save 11% On Sale: $25 See It!

Tata Harper Superkind Radiance Face Mask

“If you know me, you know I can’t live without this face mask. It’s a must-have for the girls! Oh, and it’s natural skincare with no harsh chemicals.”

$68.00 See It!

Related: 17 Sparkly Zara-Style Holiday Pieces Starting at Just $28 It’s the right time to rock the night away — while rocking your cutest holiday outfit, of course! It’s T-minus two weeks until Christmas and then one more week until New Year’s. If you’re still scrambling to shop for festive fashion, you’ve come to the right place. Stay stylish on a budget with these Zara-style […]

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Duo

“Add this to your beauty routine, and thank me later. Also, a pro tip: Add powered blush first, then cream blush over top! I know that seems backwards, but your makeup will look professionally done every time. Great for a sister or BFF in your life.”

$60.00 See It!

Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes

“My makeup artist and dear friend got me hooked on these. Helps keep me organized on the go.”

$25.00 See It!

LED Selfie Light

“As an influencer and someone who takes Zoom meetings almost daily, this light is essential. I think Alix Earle put this on the map. Thank you, Alix!

$32.00 See It!

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask

“A great treat for yourself or a woman in your life. This pack of sheet masks definitely helped hydrate my skin during the cold winter weather! But I use them year-round.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$25.00 See It!

Related: Shop Kyle Richards’ 2023 Holiday Gift Guide of Celeb-Favorite Amazon Essentials Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re halfway through Hanukkah, and Christmas is exactly two weeks away! Still need to shop for last-minute holiday presents? It’s not too late to score great gifts with fast shipping from Amazon. If you’re looking for inspiration, then […]