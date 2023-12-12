Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the right time to rock the night away — while rocking your cutest holiday outfit, of course! It’s T-minus two weeks until Christmas and then one more week until New Year’s. If you’re still scrambling to shop for festive fashion, you’ve come to the right place. Stay stylish on a budget with these Zara-style holiday pieces all under $100!

From sparkly sequins to vintage velvet, these seasonal staples will have you looking merry and bright. Deck the halls in these trendy holiday looks!

1. Give the gift of glitter in this one-shoulder sparkly midi dress with a tummy-control tie-waist— just $67!

2. Team this classic satin midi skirt with a sweater or top for a comfy-chic Christmas outfit — originally $37, now just $31!

3. This short-sleeve tiered velvet maxi dress with a gathered waist looks super similar to an Anthropologie style that retails for $180 — just $39!

4. Baby, it’s cold outside! Stay warm in this oversized velvet blazer, which you can layer over a dress or pants — just $50!

5. The number one bestseller in women’s pumps, these red pointed-toe heels are embellished with a crystal bow — originally $57, now just $53!

6. This sparkly silver shoulder bag looks like a designer purse — just $28!

7. Shimmer and shine in this long-sleeve wrap mini dress, available in five seasonal shades — just $99!

8. Wrap yourself up like a gift in this satin off-the-shoulder mini dress! Sophisticated and sultry at the same time — just $89!

9. Silver bells and silver dresses! Sprinkled with sparkly sequins, this long-sleeve V-neck bodycon mini dress is a showstopper — only $89!

10. Midnight kiss must-have! This stunning mini dress features rose gold sequins in the front and a low-back with a chiffon bow — just $84!

11. Channel the Roaring 20s in this sequin fringe black maxi dress! “It’s not itchy and hides everything,” one shopper said. Score! — only $79!

12. Feel like a disco ball in this silver sequin midi dress with a lace-up back — it’s just $96!

13. Slinky and sexy, this silver sequin cowl-back bodysuit pairs perfectly with high-waisted pants for a holiday party — just $47!

14. Crafted with velvet and sequins, this navy blue jumpsuit is fit for any holiday fête — grab it for $85!

15. Stay comfy as you sparkle this season in these wide-leg sequin pants — just $59!

16. A purse that looks like a present! This shiny silver fringe beaded bag is such a fun fashion statement for a holiday party — just $38!

17. Sequins for the win! This sequin button-down shirt will be the life of the party — just $45!

