Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is two weeks away, and New Year’s is not far behind — if you haven’t thought about what you’re wearing to your upcoming soirees, now is the time! Although most tend to gravitate towards the basic red and green color palette, there are so many fun festive fashion finds options on Amazon, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue to shop that will definitely get you in the holiday mood! Seriously!

From sequined moments to daring cutouts, there are limitless elevated clothing options to wear to the festivities this year without breaking the bank. If you’re lost for inspiration or having a difficult time figuring out what to wear, don’t worry — we have you covered! We rounded up 15 festive fashion finds sure to make you look chic and cheery this holiday season – read on to see our picks!

1. Sequined Separates: Pair this sequin top with a pair of neutral-toned trousers for a sleek look — just $50!

2. Boogie Into The New Year: Dance the night away on New Year’s with this sparkly jumpsuit — just $40!

3. Elegant Velvet: This velvet dress will make you feel elegant when you enter the room — just $51!

4. Put A Bow On It: Pop on these Christmas bow earrings for an added fun element — just $10!

5. Channel the Ugly: The ugly Christmas sweater is a popular sartorial trend for the holidays. You can get yourself one and join in on the fun — just $25!

6. Champagne Toast-Inspired: Go easy and strapless for the holidays with a sequin strapless jumpsuit — just $221!

7. Gone With the Pleats: Team this pleated satin skirt with a bold top for a look that feels elevated yet not too flashy — just $119!

8. Wrap It Up: The wrap dress is a versatile fashion garment that could very well work for your upcoming holiday engagements — just $149!

9. Bold Metallics: This sequin stripe long sleeve turtleneck dress gives black and silver candy cane energy — just $197!

10. Golden Diva: Gold is an essential holiday color and this metallic cocktail dress will garner attention — just $358!

11. Wrapping Paper Realness: Match your wrapping paper with this plaid button-front maxi dress — just $279!

12. Gilded Goddess: Look regal in this mesh and vegan leather minidress — just $440!

13. Shine Bright, Shine Far: Shine bright like a diamond in this sequined minidress —just $168!

14. One-Shoulder Extravaganza: Sometimes a vibrant shade of an expected color, i.e. green, can work in your favor. Try this one-shoulder cut-out minidress — just $243!

15. Shimmery Formal: Serve up some shiny decadence with this sequin tuxedo cocktail dress — just $248!