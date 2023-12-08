Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holidays are here, but they always come and go in the blink of an eye. What’s smart is keeping your eye toward the future, because right after Christmas, it’ll be time to celebrate the new year before you know it. You know, watching the ball drop in Times Square, popping champagne bottles, all of that fun stuff.

You’ve probably already got your holiday outfits sorted. But what are you going to wear for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? You need something show-stopping but affordable so you can wear multiple outfits, right? Something that’s comfortable yet luxe that’ll have people turning their heads and asking where you got it.

Would you believe we’ve already found the perfect dress that ticks all those boxes — or that it’s available at Walmart right now?

Get the Sunisery Sequin Party Dress for just $25 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Sunisery Sequin Party Dress is the perfect look for any holiday occasion. Its loose fit is cinched at the waist, so it has plenty of give, but it shapes you where it counts. Most importantly, it’s completely covered in sequins, whether you choose the gold, white, black, or red version. You’ll look just like the ball counting down to New Year’s in this flowing, lightweight dress, but in the best way possible.

Made of polyester, this breathable dress is warm enough with long sleeves that leave some of your arms exposed in case you get a little hot while ringing in the new year. It’s also soft to the touch and feels light as a feather while you have it on, so when you turn around it moves like a fun, airy cape. And it’s not too short, either, so you can style it with bare legs, stockings, or whatever feels right!

Most importantly, it’s just $25! That isn’t a sale price, it’s how much the dress costs, period. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from S to XXL, and there look to be plenty in stock, with different shades of colors to choose from to fit your personality.

This dress is fairly new to Walmart, so there aren’t many reviews just yet, but if you love sequins and you don’t mind spending a little money to try something new, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Plus, you get a chance to have your New Year’s looks already sorted out weeks ahead of time!

You’ll probably spend $25 on Starbucks this week alone. Why not invest that cash into a great-looking, multipurpose dress that you can wear through New Year’s and to other functions? Grab yours now and go out there and work that auld lang syne, baby!

