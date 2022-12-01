Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away! It’s officially December, so we’re now in the home stretch of the holidays. Our schedule is packed with parties, from end-of-year office events to New Year’s Eve celebrations. The only problem is, we have nothing to wear! As homebodies by nature, we’ve been spending too much time tracking down the coziest PJs instead of shopping for cocktail dresses.

What if we told you there was a way to combine the comfort of pajamas with the class of formalwear? You shouldn’t have to suffer in painful heels when you could be sporting supportive shoes — the same is true with dresses. You can still look snatched without feeling stuck in a frock that is too tight!

We recently discovered the perfect dress for holiday parties (or really, any elevated event) that magically sculpts your shape while still giving you room to breathe. With buttery-soft fabric, this satiny one-shoulder midi flatters your figure and even provides tummy control with rippled ruching. Wildly comfortable and surprisingly affordable, this Elliatt dress is our top choice for any semi-formal function. Shop this showstopper from Nordstrom now!

Since our brains are in holiday wish list mode, let’s count the reasons why we’re obsessed with the Elliatt Cassini One-Shoulder Dress:

1. This flirty frock is versatile, so you can get away with wearing it multiple times without people noticing. Take this dress from date night to a wedding!

2. It’s worth mentioning again how ridiculously comfortable this dress is. The silky-smooth outer material is so soft, and the inner lining just blankets your body.

3. With the one-shoulder neckline and side slit, this midi delicately toes the line between sophisticated and sultry. Very much appropriate for holiday parties!

4. There are nine gorgeous jewel tones available, from dazzling blues and greens to chic copper and coral. These stunning shades are sure to stand out in a sea of little black dresses.

5. This frock fits like a glove and hugs your curves in all the right places!

By now, it’s pretty clear how much we love this one-shoulder dress. But just so you know we’re not biased, here are some more rave reviews from Nordstrom shoppers:

“This may have been the most beautiful dress I have ever worn. I felt like a million bucks, which is not easy to do shortly after having a baby. This dress is silky, flattering, stylish and looks expensive.”

“The most stunning wedding guest dress. If you’re debating, just get it 🙂 Beautiful material, shapes the body so well, comfortable af and TTS. It’s perfect.”

“This dress is absolutely gorgeous. It fits every curve. The ruching in front thins you out. It fits like a glove!!!”

“This dress exceeded my expectations. It’s so comfortable and is gorgeous on!”

If you’ve been searching for a last-minute look for the holidays, this dreamy dress is your final destination. Now you can go back to binging The White Lotus Season 2 or watching Alix Earle’s GRWM videos on TikTok (if you know, you know).

See it! Get the Elliatt Cassini One-Shoulder Dress for just $187 at Nordstrom!

