11 Michael Kors Handbag Deals You Must See to Believe — Up to 74% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday weekend may be over, but the deals haven’t stopped yet! In fact, there are some serious discounts at Michael Kors on gorgeous purses which we honestly couldn’t believe — and we’re confident they will stun you too.

There are plenty of different styles to choose from, but we managed to narrow down our picks to 11 choices. These sale prices are incredible, and the timing couldn’t be better with the holidays right around the corner. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone on your shopping list, you’ll be able to save big with these chic steals!

Sinclair Large Logo Tote Bag

This no-frills tote is straightforward and a great grab-and-go piece. If you’re not sure which bag to wear on any given day and you’re in a rush, you can just reach for this purse, throw your essentials in and be out the door in no time!

Was $328 On Sale: $178 You Save 46% See it!

Manhattan Medium Contrast-Trim Leather Satchel

If you’re in the market for a unique bag, look no further! The pops of color truly stand out against the white leather, and the overall aesthetic of this bag is splashy and fun.

Was $679 On Sale: $229 You Save 66% See it!

Carine Large Logo Satchel

If you want to look stylish while traveling, we think this large satchel is the ultimate bag to carry! You can pack a ton of stuff into this purse, including a change of clothes and large reusable water bottle!

Was $558 On Sale: $139 You Save 75% See it!

Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag

Shoppers are completely in love with the look and quality of this purse — they applaud how functional it is! We can already picture it becoming a go-to everyday bag, and we adore the different bright colors available now.

Was $428 On Sale: $119 You Save 72% See it!

Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag is built like a larger tote but comes in a smaller package! You’ll have three separate compartments, including one center zipper pocket so you stay organized.

Was $448 On Sale: $99 You Save 78% See it!

Maisie Large Pebbled Leather 3-in-1 Tote Bag

This is arguably the best deal we found from the sale! With this set, you receive a large and roomy tote, a large envelope wristlet and a smaller purse which you can use separately or within the tote to sort different items.

Was $678 On Sale: $179 You Save 74% See it!

Valerie Medium Logo Backpack

Backpacks like this one are excellent for work and travel! It’s not particularly big, but it’s just large enough to carry around what you need for the office or a quick road trip.

Was $358 On Sale: $149 You Save 58% See it!

Medium Logo Convertible Crossbody Bag

This is a purse that you can day from day to night! In the daylight, you can wear it as a crossbody purse, and then to elevate it for evening, you can take the long strap off and carry it as a classy clutch.

Was $278 On Sale: $79 You Save 72% See it!

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

This is the optimal compact purse! When you need to carry more than a few items but don’t want to lug around a big bag all day, this one boasts the right size. It’s the perfect purse to rock if you have a busy day of running errands planned!

Was $398 On Sale: $79 You Save 80% See it!

Devon Medium Logo Bucket Bag

Bucket bags like this one are petite but mighty! You can fit a variety of items in this purse, and the details throughout are beautiful. We love the gold hardware on the strap, plus the gold chain embellishment on the bottom of the purse!

Was $498 On Sale: $249 You Save 50% See it!

Greenwich Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Satchel

The rectangular shape of this handbag and its structured design are both timeless! You can wear it on your arm by using the top handle, or throw it on your shoulder as a crossbody if you want a hands-free vibe.

Was $298 On Sale: $149 You Save 50% See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more handbags on sale and shop all of the deals happening at Michael Kors here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!