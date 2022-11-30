These Are the Only Festive Pants You Need This Holiday Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we shop for holiday outfits, there are a few factors (and fabrics) we look out for — and one of the top choices is anything velvet! The material not only appears elegant, but has a cozy quality which feels particularly festive this time of year.

Out of all of the velvet pieces on the market, pants made from the material are always ultra-enticing. They’re often stretchy, which is ideal for dinner parties — and when they look as classy as this velvet pair from Allegra K, it’s clear that being comfortable doesn’t mean having to sacrifice looking chic!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Velvet Wide Leg Pants for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say they’re picking up these pants for the festive events on their calendars, and we’re planning on channeling that exact energy! We adore their overall fit and how flattering they will be for tons of different body types — whether you’re curvy or have more of an athletic build.

These pants are high-waisted, plus boast a slight paper-bag style at the waist, which can be seriously slimming to boot. Team that with the included matching belt and wide leg, and you’ve got yourself some seriously complementary bottoms!

The pants come in four gorgeous colors that are are all dreamy for the holiday season. We especially love the three jewel tones which are deep green, dark blue and wine red — but the black pair is a timeless choice that will never go out of style. Reviewers note these pants have been a huge hit during the festive season, and they’re incredibly easy to style. If you want a more revealing look, the high-waist design will pair perfectly with a multitude of crop tops, and you can also wear them over any number of bodysuits. However you choose to style them, these pants will immediately put you in a fabulous mood — ’tis the season, after all!

