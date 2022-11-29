This Waffle Knit Cardigan Is Going to Perfect Your Sweater Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re deep into sweater weather now, but we feel like we never actually have enough sweaters. We might have a chunky turtleneck, but what about a cashmere pullover? We might have a cable crew neck, but what about a fuzzy V-neck? There are so many varieties — and we want them all!

What’s currently topping our list though? This waffle knit cardigan. We saw it and we immediately knew it was going to fill a major void in our sweater collection. It’s textured but not too heavy, it’s so cute and unique but still majorly versatile — and it’s under $30 on Amazon Prime!

Get the SweatyRocks Long-Sleeve Button-Front V-Neck Cardigan for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is made of a soft, stretchy waffle knit fabric, so it’s nice and warm but it’s not going to be super heavy or chunky like other types of sweaters. It’s equally as cute though, if not more so! It’s also cropped for some automatic style points, and it has a V-neckline leading to a functional three-button placket.

Another huge plus is that this exact style of cardigan comes in so many colors, so you can grab a neutral like beige or try a fun color like light green, lavender purple or dusty blue. You’ll also see a few other types of styles available on the same page, so make sure to check out all of the photos!

We love a cropped cardigan like this because it can be worn multiple ways. Keep it unbuttoned and layer it over a tee or dress, for example, or button it up and wear it more as a top. It will be perfect with a pair of high-rise jeans and combat boots, or instead with a silky midi skirt and heeled booties!

This sweater is open to topping off any sort of outfit, whether you’re going for a casual sneaker vibe or going out to a nice dinner. That’s why we know we need it ASAP — we’re already having trouble picturing outfits without it!

