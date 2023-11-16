20 Holiday Dresses Perfect for Family Functions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are the most joyful time of year, but we’ll also admit they can be stressful — especially when it comes to deciding on a holiday party outfit. When family is involved, the stress only increases. Nine times out of 10, it’s a good idea to dress a bit modestly around family — even if it isn’t quite your style. After all, it’s never a bad idea to keep grandma happy.

Modest doesn’t have to equal boring, though. There are plenty of dresses on Amazon which are trendy without venturing into the risqué. Don’t believe Us? Just keep scrolling to see 20 elegant holiday dresses that are perfect for holiday gatherings. When you wear any of these, you’ll be the best-dressed guest at the function!

Velvet Holiday Dresses

1. The Amazon Bestseller: Wrap dresses are comfy, flattering, and perfect for family get togethers. This velvet BerryGo style is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s currently on sale — was $55, now just $50!

2. High Neckline for the Win: Halter necklines are classy, elegant and certainly won’t ruffle grandma’s feathers — just $55!

3. Princess Vibes: Something about this CYiNu off-the-shoulder dress feels regal, especially given the velvet fabric. It’ll score boundless compliments at every family function — just $49!

4. Comfy and Stylish: Gone are old holiday dress designs that are stuffy and uncomfortable. This velvet beauty from Jayscreate feels like a pair of pajamas — just $40!

5. Major Deal: Run, don’t walk. This gorgeous Tommy Hilfiger dress is currently discounted. You can get up to 68% off on select sizes — was $139, now just $50!

Sparkly Holiday Dresses

6. Sparkle and Shine: Whether you’re looking for a Christmas Eve dress or something for your family’s holiday party, this modest glittering dress will fit the bill. We especially love the flowing sleeves — just $46!

7. Never Enough Sequins: You’ll shine brighter than any disco ball in this sequin Grace Karin number — was $58, now just $39!

8. Vintage Fit: Invoke a little nostalgia for your relatives by wearing this shiny ’50s-inspired cocktail dress. We guarantee grandma will love it — was $70, now just $47!

9. Plus-Sized Pick: We appreciate the extended size range on this starry babydoll dress. It goes all the way up to a 5x — just $44!

10. The Most Elegant of Them All: Going to a holiday high tea with family? This sequin dress was literally made for the occasion — was $57, now just $52!

Long Holiday Dresses

11. For Casual Get Togethers: Does your family keep things low key during the holidays? This plaid maxi dress is simple but makes you feel put together. A win win! — was $50, now just $37!

12. The Versatile Dress: Don’t be afraid of being an outfit repeater. Along with holiday parties, this frock is ideal for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers and more — just $50!

13. Lacey Details: The elegant lace detailing along the sleeves adds an unbeatable sophistication to this maxi — just $44!

14. Keep it Cozy: Sweater dresses are perfect for every family function! The billowing sleeves and bow tie waist on this design from PrettyGarden refine the overall look — just $55!

15. Simple Stunner: Channel Jackie O in this flowing, long-sleeve masterpiece. There’s an array of color options so you can find a perfect match for your personality — just $49!

Satin Holiday Dresses

16. Holiday Favorite: Satin looks effortlessly graceful, and when paired with a timeless design, like this crewneck A-line dress, you’ll have a holiday staple that can be worn for years to come — just $30!

17. Turtleneck Love: Whoever said turtlenecks couldn’t be fancy has obviously never seen this silky ODIZILI dress — just $33!

18. One Shoulder Wonder: Everything about this dress — from the ruched detailing, to the one shoulder neckline — makes it flattering on all figures. This is a design that can’t be beat — just $49!

19. Classy as Can Be: Truly, you can’t go wrong with a wrap dress, especially a satin one — just $63!

20. Show a Little Skin: If you prefer sleek sleeveless dresses, this Zaful pick is the way to go. It lets you show a little skin but isn’t too revealing — just $40!

