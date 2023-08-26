Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One-piece items like dresses and rompers have been hugely trendy for… well… ever, but it seems like they’re particularly major in this heady time when summer transitions into fall. Both styles can be dressed up or down, both invoke a bit of nostalgia and both look amazing paired with a variety of styles and accessories. Not to mention, they’re easy to layer for warm late summer days days and cooler early autumn nights.
We gathered 21 of our favorite fall-ready dresses and rompers, including picks in harvest colors, the perfect outfits for the pumpkin patch and ideal transition pieces for day to night and work to play!
Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love a wrap dress, and I personally wore this style to a recent wedding and did not stop receiving compliments on it all night! I opted for the gorgeous dark green velvet, but the burnt orange velvet variety just screams autumn elegance.
2. We Also Love: This lovely number kicks cottagecore up a notch, elevating boho vibes for a smocked tiered ruffle dress that will look amazing for dinner, a show or just grabbing drinks with the girls.
3. We Can’t Forget: The V-neck on this dress adds a little spice, while the ruffling in the chest area adds a dash of visual interest. What a delicious concoction!
4. Knit to Be Tied: Ribbed knits are ideal for cooler autumn temperatures, and this ultra-soft dress will be sure to keep you feeling comfy and looking cool this fall. The waist tie just makes the silhouette even more flattering.
5. Mind Your Business Casual: Looks like a two-piece with the ease of a one-piece! Exude confidence in this long-sleeve mini dress, which you can wear to work and then out after the clock strikes five.
6. Ruffle and Ready: This wrap dress goes the extra mile with adorable details like a ruffled hem, belt-tie waist and sweet ruffled 3/4 sleeves.
7. Turtle Neckin’: Turtlenecks are so in season for fall, and this cute ribbed turtleneck dress comes in a wide variety of autumnal colors, like rust orange, dark purple and wine red.
8. Pumpkin Picks: We can’t believe how cute this corduroy button-down pinafore minidress looks paired with a solid top or turtleneck underneath! Predicting now this will become your pumpkin patch go-to ‘fit.
9. Shed No Tiers: Here’s another lovely ribbed-knit dress, with a tiered ruffle skirt that is just made for twirling.
10. Wedding Ready: Fall is now the most popular time for weddings, so make sure your wardrobe is prepared! This smocked wrap dress will look luxurious, and feel the same, too — conveniently without the luxury price.
11. Last, But Not Least: We couldn’t possibly forget this dress from Amegoya, which combines so many things we’ve adored on this list (ruffles! buttons! skirt tiers!) into one eye-catching frock.
Rompers
1. Our Absolute Favorite: PrettyGarden has a definite corner on the Amazon jumpsuit market, and this highly-rated piece is a perfect example of why! It’s cute, comfortable, flatteringly-cut and available in a range of colors.
2. We Also Love: Amazon, of course, has its own corner of jumpsuits sold on the site, with this wrap-style belted jumpsuit putting in a strong showing in every essential basic color.
3. We Can’t Forget: This overall-romper is another ideal pumpkin patch outfit pick, especially if you’re going on a warmer day! Team with a light tee underneath, a jean jacket and slip-on sneakers for the complete look.
4. Patch Match: And if you’re in a cooler area for all your gourd-eous days? Wear these romper overalls over a turtleneck and throw on a cute black sunhat for witchy, autumnal vibes.
5. It’s Giving Glam: We told you PrettyGarden has a lot of fab jumpsuits! This option is slightly dressier, so feel free to romp on to after-hours fun in this little number and a pair of heels.
6. Chill Vibes: Here’s another elevated romp-suit option, which is sure to keep you warm on cool fall nights without weighing you down with heavy, thick fabric.
7. Cozy Cutie: Okay, how cute is this long-sleeve henley romper? It looks so amazingly cozy for lounging around while the leaves fall outside.
8. Off Your Shoulders: Combine casual comfort with a stylish silhouette via this elastic waist off-shoulder romper, once more from PrettyGarden! We bet it would look great paired with a tank top underneath in an autumnal color, like orange or forest green.
9. Guest Star: If you want to rock a jumpsuit for one of the many fall weddings you may be attending, this is the pick. It’s so elegant, and the tie-waist belt instantly adds some extra zhush.
10. Last, But Not Least: We had to include this flare leg overall romper because it’s simply so cute. The evergreen color especially is truly spectacular.
