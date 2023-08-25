Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As we prepare to say goodbye to summer, we’re feeling bittersweet. We’ll miss the pool, the barbecues and the sunbathing, but we suddenly feel a million times better when we remember fall fashion. It’s the best of the best!
Not only do we have fun fall activities like pumpkin picking and s’mores nights to look forward to — but we get to do all of them in serious, cozy style. If we’re quick, we can also save big on one of the pieces we’ll wear over and over (and over) again. This hoodie dress is up to 50% off right now!
Get The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress (originally $40) starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
This sweatshirt dress actually comes in 14 solid shades. While most of which are still full price — though bad for $40 — the Dusty Purple, Ocean Blue and Pastel Yellow are all a full 50% off!
This hoodie dress is made of an even cotton and modal blend, meaning it’s going to be breathable, soft and stretchy. It’s also not too thick, which means it will be just perfect for autumn vibes. Of course, it has a hood — but we definitely want to shout out the long, wide drawstrings. They come in the same shade as the dress itself, and we always adore a monochromatic moment!
This pull-on dress features a roomy fit, cuffed long sleeves, side pockets (yes!) and a mini hem with small notches at the sides for easy movement. This mini silhouette also means you can show off cute tights, knee socks or tall boots. There are plenty of styling possibilities!
When it’s a little chillier out, layer a sherpa-lined trucker jacket over this dress, or maybe a leather moto jacket. Add on a pair of combat boots or tall socks and lug-sole loafers! When it’s a little warmer, try it with a pair of wedge sneakers or sling-back clogs and a crossbody. Just a few ideas we’re already loving!
