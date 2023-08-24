Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We’re so sick of fad diets. Calorie counting is a major, major drag, and we absolutely hate feeling pressured to stay home instead of going out to eat with our friends and family. Even when we work so hard to follow all of the rules, it barely matters, because it’s just not sustainable. We don’t want to yo-yo diet — we want to make life-long changes!

You’ll hear about all sorts of dieting and weight loss trends all over social media, but wouldn’t it be nice to have a legitimate, medically-approved, science-backed program to rely on instead? How about a diet from one of the most famous clinics in the world? That’s right — the Mayo Clinic Diet is here, and it’s better than ever!

Sign up for the Mayo Clinic Diet for as little as $5 a week!

The Mayo Clinic Diet is a “straightforward, affordable approach to effective, practical and healthy weight loss.” Using this approach could could help you lose three times more weight than you would otherwise — and you can start envisioning your results right away. Simply input your basic information into the free Weight Loss Calculator to instantly see how much weight you could lose, receive a personalized plan for your goals and get suggestions for how to improve your health by losing weight!

Let’s back up. We know you’ll want to learn a little more about what this program entails before you get started. Initially, it’s a 12-week program. In this time, you could truly cement changes in your lifestyle and see major results. That being said, this plan was created so you could keep up with it for long past those 12 weeks!

Our favorite part is how quick the results could start to show. Thanks to the new Lose It! phase, members could lose six to 10 pounds within the first two weeks of trying this diet!

Hate counting calories and calculating points? The Mayo Clinic Diet uses a “common sense, medically-sound approach to making smart decisions about eating” — even if you’re out to eat. No more staying home or only ordering plain salads! We love that there are different meal plan options too for different preferences. Options include Healthy Keto, High Protein, Vegetarian and Mediterranean!

The Mayo Clinic Diet offers so many tools to help you succeed. As of 2023, you’ll even receive access to unlimited group coaching sessions to support you — especially as you’re getting started. You’ll also receive educational content from doctors and experts to keep you motivated, easy, healthy recipes to try, at-home, equipment-free workouts and even access to a private Facebook group.

We also love unique additions like the Habit Optimizer, which can help you swap unhealthy habits for beneficial ones, and the psychological quiz that assesses your diet mindset. So much of dieting is mental rather than purely physical, after all.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is also on an digital platform that helps you track your progress and meals and access anything you need quickly and easily. Everything about this plan honestly makes Us excited rather than nervous, which is already a great start. Ready to sign up?

