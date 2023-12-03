Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Christmas right around the corner — we know, the year flew by for Us too — you’ve probably already started mulling over the dreaded question, “What am I going to wear?” If you happen to find yourself in this scenario, it’s important to remember that we’re here to help! With sales and deals still taking place, now is still a good time to find your next piece of festive holiday fashion right now.

If dresses are your jam this holiday season, then you should try the PRETTYGARDEN A-line swing dress! With a majority of five-star reviews, this dress will be a winner you can rock long past the holidays.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s A Line Swing Dress for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This chic party dress by PrettyGarden is a minimalist and adorable way to ring in the holidays. It has a vintage-inspired ruffled neckline which feels like something from a sophisticated ‘50s film and offers matching smock sleeves for a nostalgic aesthetic. It comes in eight punchy colors which are sure to make you feel all the feels this year!

Plainly put, styling this dress depends on your taste. If you like bolder moments, team this number with daring heels for a show-stopping look. And if you fancy more toned-down attire, wear simple accessories to let your frock do all the work!

One Amazon reviewer stated, “I brought this dress to wear to an afternoon tea party. I love it. The dress is flowy and light weight. I brought the ORANGE. The color is so vibrant. Initially, I was worried about the length, but it hit right at my knee, that’s what I wanted.”

Another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I saw this dress and thought it was so cute. I don’t wear dresses very much anymore and I thought this was probably too young looking for me-I am 72. My husband liked it and said try it out and so I did. The wine red is a deep beautiful color that does look good with my white hair and it gives me some needed color. It doesn’t look too young because it is certainly not the same flirty look on me as it is on the young models! But it is sort of cute even on me.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This dress is so cute and I love that it flows when you move around. The quality is good and the color is one of my favorites.”

Want a fun Christmas dress, but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

