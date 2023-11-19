20 Festive Dresses to Wear to Friendsgiving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Choosing what to wear for Thanksgiving is difficult, but I’m going to make a bold statement and say selecting an outfit for Friendsgiving is even harder. At Thanksgiving festivities with my family, my main concern is feeling comfortable. Meanwhile, for Friendsgiving celebrations, I want to be cozy and chic for my ladies (and all of the pictures we’ll inevitably snap).

Of course, dresses are an easy fallback, and there are so many trendy options this year. I sifted through hundreds of dresses on Lulus, Amazon and Nordstrom to find 20 fashionable Friendsgiving dresses that you’ll wear long after turkey time is over. Keep reading to see them all!

Sweater Dresses for Friendsgiving

1. Cozy Cable Knit: The chic cable knit design completely upgrades this sweater dress and separates it from low-end options. Your girls will want to borrow it after seeing you wear it to Friendsgiving — was $68, now just $50!

2. Simple Comfort: I’ll admit that I sometimes struggle to put on real clothes when going to hang with my friends. This time of year, I put coziness over everything, which is why I’ll be wearing this blanket-like sweater dress to my Friendsgiving — was $60, now just $48!

3. Not Your Average Sweater Dress: We love how the slit on this two-piece sweater dress gives the whole garment a sultry edge — just $89!

4. Refined Stripes: The figure-skimming fit of this pretty striped sweater dress makes it look more elegant than other options — just $72!

5. Color Pop: If you tend to wear neutral colors, surprise your gals at Friendsgiving by donning this green Treasure & Bond sweater dress — was $69, now just $41!

Wrap Dresses for Friendsgiving

6. Wrap It Up: Few things are as effortless as a wrap dress. This one can be dressed up with some chunky boots and dainty jewelry for the perfect Friendsgiving ‘fit — just $62!

7. Better Than Pajamas: The soft ribbed fabric on this ANRABESS wrap dress feels just like our favorite loungewear — just $45!

8. Autumnal Perfection: This Naggoo wrap dress comes in so many rich fall hues, but caramel and wine red are definitely our favorite for Friendsgiving festivities — was $40, now just $20!

9. Make a Statement: Any opportunity to get together with the ladies is an excuse to dress up, so why not go bold with this floral satin wrap dress from Lulus? — just $69!

10. Best of Both Worlds: Why choose between a wrap dress and a sweater dress? This Lulus pick combines both qualities for a super comfy and stylish masterpiece – just $65!

Babydoll Dresses for Friendsgiving

11. Floral Harvest: We’ve said it before, but fall florals are so pretty. Just look at the rich pattern on this Billabong babydoll dress — just $70!

12. Splurge a Little: Although this dotted Sanctuary dress may be a little pricey, we’re positive you’ll get a ton of wear out of it. We have a feeling this will be your newest closet staple — just $129!

13. Want to Hide a Food Baby? One of the top reasons we love this Amoreto babydoll dress is because it’s flowy and won’t feel constrictive after a big meal. Plus, it happens to be on sale — was $53, now just $35!

14. Subtle Chevron: Remember when chevron prints were all the rage? They may be coming back in style, and we’re all on board with this Happy Sailed babydoll dress — just $39!

15. Trendsetter: We’ve never seen a velvet babydoll dress, and we’re beyond obsessed with this floral printed one from Lulus. Immediate add to cart — was $94, now just $45!

Overall Dresses for Friendsgiving

16. Pretty in Plaid: Overall dresses scream fall, especially when they’re plaid! Wearing this beauty from Lulus to your Friendsgiving will score you boundless compliments — just $69!

17. Figure Flattering: This Circus NY overall dress cinches your waist to accentuate your gorgeous body in all the right places — was $70, now just $35!

18. Corduroy Cutie: Pair this corduroy jumper from Milumia with a turtleneck and knee high booties, and you’ll be the best dressed at Friendsgiving! — was $39, now just $35!

19. Pick Your Closure: Prefer buttons over zippers? This Florens overall dress comes both ways so you can find your perfect match — just $33!

20. Fit and Flare: While many overall dress designs have a straight skirt, this one from MakeMeChic flares out for a flirtier silhouette — just $36!

