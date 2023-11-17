Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Our favorite holiday is just one week away — we’re talking about Black Friday, of course (Thanksgiving is a close second)! But you don’t need to wait until next week to score deals and discounts. There are already amazing sales happening right now at Amazon!
You do not want to miss these early Cyber Week markdowns — the savings might even be better than Black Friday! Take up to 60% off these gift ideas, from fashion to tech. Get your holiday shopping out of the way so you can relax next week eating leftovers and watching reruns!
Fashion
- Orolay Upper East Side Down Jacket — originally $152, now just $90!
- BCTEX COLL Women’s Cozy Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers — originally $35, now just $20!
- Lane Woods Gold Chain Bracelet — originally $13, now just $10!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Tall Boot — originally $110, now just $80!
- The Drop Faux Leather Blazer — originally $80, now just $56!
Beauty
- IMEASY Ice Roller for Face — originally $12, now just $7!
- Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks — originally $31, now just $16!
- TULA Skincare Eye Balm Dark Circle Treatment — originally $38, now just $27!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz — originally $25, now just $18!
- COSRX Propolis Ampoule Glow Boosting Serum for Face — originally $28, now just $14!
Home
- Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker — originally $100, now just $70!
- Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan — originally $155, now just $115!
- Mckanti 8-Piece Woven Drink Coasters with Holder — originally $14, now just $9!
- Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment — originally $69, now just $39!
- ABENE Queen Mattress Topper for Back Pain Relief — originally $140, now just $56!
Tech
- Beats by Dre Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones — originally $350, now just $170!
- Amazon Echo Dot — originally $50, now just $23!
- Amazon Fire HD Tablet — originally $150, now just $75!
- Amazon Kindle Scribe — originally $340, now just $240!
- JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth — originally $80, now just $45!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
