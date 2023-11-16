Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The deals are dropping left and right! Nordstrom just launched its Black Friday sale, meaning we have a ton of new markdowns to shop — in addition to the amazing holiday deals that were already up!

We listed out our can’t-miss Black Friday deals at Nordstrom here, but now, we’re concentrating on fashion. Whether you’re shopping for yourself of someone else, this is the time and place to buy. Shop our top picks below!

Our Absolute Favorite: With hundreds of reviews, three fantastic color options and a cuddly-chic look and feel, this Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket is bound to end up in endless carts. Until it sells out, that is!

20 of the Best Nordstrom 2023 Holiday Fashion Deals

1. Up to 85% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re planning a warm-weather getaway, live in a sunny climate or are stocking up ahead of next summer, you won’t want to miss out on the mega-deal on this Lafayette 148 New York Stripe Strapless Crinkle Chiffon Dress!

Shop more dresses up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 74% Off Jeans and Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: This is prime time for nabbing high-quality denim for less. Just check out the huge deal on these Rails Topanga High Waist Straight Leg Jeans!

Shop more denim up to 74% off at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 69% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This BP. Dream On Knit Pajama Top is our loungewear pick because it’s comfy for home wear, but more than cute enough to team with high-rise jeans too!

Shop more loungewear up to 69% off at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 85% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re dreading the winter cold — or looking forward to lots of snowy activities — check out this Levi’s Faux Shearling Trim Puffer Parka!

Shop more coats up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 71% Off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Introducing: the cardigan you’ll wear to top off every outfit. It’s this Vince Wool & Cashmere Cardigan, and it’s on sale in two colors!

Shop more sweaters up to 71% off at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 85% Off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Digging the maxi skirt trend and need more for your closet? Prepare to impress friends and strangers alike in this City Slicker Faux Leather Maxi Skirt!

Shop more skirts up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 66% Off Lingerie, Hosiery and Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of uncomfortable bras? Slipping this On Gossamer Stretch Cotton Bralette on will feel like a long-awaited miracle!

Shop more lingerie up to 66% off at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 69% Off Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: How cute is this Adidas Z.N.E Mock Neck Crop Shirt? Even if you’re not headed to the gym, it’ll be the star of a casual athleisure look!

Shop more activewear up to 69% off at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 69% Off Jumpsuits and Rompers

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a comfy but elegant jumpsuit you can wear to a wedding? Out to dinner? With a blazer to work? Check out this Floret Studios Plissé Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit!

Shop more jumpsuits and rompers up to 69% off at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 69% Off Sleepwear and Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: This is some of the chicest nightwear out there! Reviewers are calling this Moonlight Eco Ruched Rib Nightgown “luxurious and flattering”!

Shop more sleepwear and robes up to 69% off at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 66% Off Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfort and sophistication come together to form one of our most-wanted pieces of the season in this Sweaty Betty Restful Bouclé Half Zip Pullover!

Shop more sweatshirts and hoodies up to 66% off at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 85% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you wear it as a lightweight layer or the star of your outfit, this Noisy May Leilani Button-Up Shirt will be a versatile piece in any wardrobe!

Shop more tops up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

13. Up to 85% Off Jackets and Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Style it with a blouse and trousers one day and a bralette and biker shorts the next — just make sure you grab this Glen Plaid One-Button Blazer while it’s on sale!

Shop more jackets and blazers up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 85% Off Pants and Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Compliments will come speeding your way when you slip into these Halogen High-Waist Bootcut Faux Leather Pants!

Shop more pants and leggings up to 85% off at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 73% Off Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

Our Absolute Favorite: Winter is actually the best opportunity to grab really nice swimwear finds for seriously low prices. We love the vivid blue of this Farm Rio Beaded Strap One-Piece Swimsuit!

Shop more swimsuits and cover-ups up to 73% off at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 70% Off Handbags and Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: This Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag is likely to sell fast, so if it’s still in stock by the time you see it, make sure to act quickly if you want to claim one!

Shop more handbags and wallets up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 70% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Pure beauty! These Kate Spade Imitation Pearl Stud Earrings are enchantingly beautiful and will go with every outfit — especially holiday outfits!

Shop more jewelry up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 76% Off Hats and Hair Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much cuter than these BP. Assorted Strawberry Claw Clips. You get two different styles!

Shop more hats and hair accessories up to 76% off at Nordstrom!

19. Up to 63% Off Sunglasses and Eyewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Stay stylishly shady with a pair of sunnies from celeb-favorite brand Quay. The deal on these It’s My Way 53mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses is so good!

Shop more sunglasses and eyewear up to 63% off at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 61% Off Scarves and Wraps

Our Absolute Favorite: A super high-quality scarf is one of our favorite gifting ideas for the holidays. Check out this AllSaints Max Check Wool Scarf!

Shop more scarves and wraps up to 61% off at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of the Nordstrom sale here!

