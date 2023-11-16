Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been anxiously counting down the days until Black Friday, we’re here to help you count a little faster. And…you made it! That’s right — Nordstrom is kicking off Black Friday early this year!

About 2,000 Black Friday deals just dropped at Nordstrom, and we’re grabbing our faves ASAP. For a limited time, you can even get free two-business-day shipping on many products. Want to see what we’re adding to bag this year? Shop below, before things start selling out!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Totally Timeless Coat!

This is the perfect time of year to grab yourself a new coat. You’re saving big — and you’re nabbing it just in time for cold weather! This lined, wool-blend coat has a luxurious look and feel, a flattering belt detail and a great color selection!

Get the Bernardo Belted Wool-Blend Longline Coat (originally $240) starting at just $150 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Shop more Bernardo products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Festive Self-Care Set!

We chose this set as most giftable because it’s budget-friendly, is a great Secret Santa or white elephant gift, can be used for stocking stuffers or can simply be the cherry on top to a larger gift — or the sole gift for a more low-key exchange! It’s on theme too!

Get the Patchology Fizz the Season Festive Self-Care Set ($28 value) for just $18 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Shop more Patchology products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

15 of the Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

1. Take Up to 39% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This All Your Love Oversize French Terry Patchwork Hoodie is bound to become a key part of your fall and winter uniform!

Check out all Free People products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

2. Take Up to 29% Off Barefoot Dreams

Our Absolute Favorite: Redefine comfort with this lightweight and ultra-soft CozyChic Lite Ribbed Edge Cardigan!

Check out all Barefoot Dreams products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

3. Take Up to 63% Off BaubleBar

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep the good vibes strong and protected with the help of this sparkling Evil Eye Pisa Bracelet!

Check out all BaubleBar products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

4. Take Up to 33% Off UGG

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you gift it to someone else or keep it to yourself (or both), this Cozy Slipper belongs in your shopping cart!

Check out all UGG products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

5. Take Up to 25% Off T3

Our Absolute Favorite: Guaranteeing a good hair day means stocking your haircare collection with professional-grade, celeb-favorite tools. We love this Airebrush Blow Dry Brush!

Check out all T3 products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

6. Take Up to 45% Off Lauren Ralph Lauren

Our Absolute Favorite: Add a little designer excellence to your winter wardrobe with this Fleece Collar & Cuffs Puffer Jacket!

Check out all Lauren Ralph Lauren in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

7. Take Up to 50% Off Kiehl’s Since 1851

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of dry, wrinkled under-eyes prematurely aging your appearance? Check out this iconic Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado — the 0.9oz version is on sale!

Check out all Kiehl’s Since 1851 products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

8. Take Up to 33% Off DKNY

Our Absolute Favorite: This is the time and place to elevate your everyday essentials. You’ll want to alternate between the bras in this Table Tops Bralette two-pack every day!

Check out all DKNY products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

9. Take Up to 30% Off Moon

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to whiten your teeth but don’t want to spend a fortune? You won’t want to skip over the sale on this LED Teeth Whitening Device System!

Check out all Moon products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

10. Take Up to 39% Off Avec Les Filles

Our Absolute Favorite: Winter vests are trending right now. You’re going to have a memorable fashion moment when you step out in this Faux Fur Belted Longline Vest!

Check out all Avec Les Filles products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

11. Take Up to 34% Off Our Place

Our Absolute Favorite: Obviously, all eyes are on the Always Pan 2.0 Set sale right now. Grab the internet’s favorite pan (and our personal fave) for less!

Check out all Our Place products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

12. Take Up to 44% Off Naturalizer

Our Absolute Favorite: Naturalizer is known for its comfortable footwear — especially when it comes to heels. Pick up a pair of these Talissa Platform Pumps!

Check out all Naturalizer products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

13. Take Up to 20% Off Dyson

Our Absolute Favorite: Take over $100 off the amazing V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a limited time! We know so many shoppers will take advantage of this one!

Check out all Dyson products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

14. Take Up to 30% Off Clinique

Our Absolute Favorite: Anti-aging genius! This Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Face Cream is a wrinkle-fighting powerhouse! for all skin types!

Check out all Clinique products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

15. Take Up to 50% Off Sorel

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to receive consistent compliments on your footwear, stick with Sorel. These Brex Waterproof Chelsea Boots are just so cool!

Check out all Sorel products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

