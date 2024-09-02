Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finding gifts for the special women in your life isn’t easy, especially since the holidays happen every year. Not only do you have to choose something thoughtful, but you also have to find something you didn’t already gift last year! Is it challenging? Yes. Is it doable? Absolutely . . . because we’re here to help!
Whether she’s into cooking, decor, pickleball, travel, fitness, coffee, skincare, fashion or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with 13 gifts for all interests and budgets. These original gifts will show her you care all while serving a practical function in your special gal’s world.
So read on to see our failproof picks that are bound to be a hit!
13 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Women
Papier Le Classique Undated Daily Planner
For Organization Queen: She’s got a schedule, but she wants to do it on her own time. This undated and customizable planner can be used for years to come without having to toss it by the end of 2024. Every page has a schedule, a to-do list and plenty of space for priorities!
Pros:
- Reusable year after year
- Classy look
- Customizable
Cons:
- Size may be small for some
Available at: Papier
Ambrosia Linen Produce Bags Set
For the Eco-Conscious Consumer: Being eco-friendly is budget-friendly, too, with these produce bags that extend the shelf lives of fruits and veggies by up to two weeks — naturally! If she’s a home cook, there couldn’t be a more practical (and thoughtful!) gift.
Pros:
- Four bags (one vegetable bag, leafy greens bag, berry bag, mushroom bag)
- Saves money
- Reduces waste
Cons:
- Not suitable for all produce
Available at: Ambrosia Bag
Eli & Elm Everyday Memory Foam Pillow
For the Woman Who Values Beauty Sleep: This newly released pillow is going to be a major hit this holiday season! It allows you to create your own level of fluff, filling the pillow with as much or as little filling as you please. The fabric is cooling too, so it’s perfect for hot sleepers!
Pros:
- Cooling
- Washable cover
- Adjustable fill
Cons:
- Pricey for a pillow
Available at: Amazon
Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels
For the Comfort Connoisseur: These towels are a bestseller for a reason! According to Lauren Anderson, a shopping editor at Woman’s World & First for Women, the rubbed terry side offers better absorption while the waffle side gives the towel a sophisticated look.
Pros:
- Made of viscose from bamboo
- Dual-sided design
- Multiple colors
- On sale
Cons:
- On the expensive side
- One side
Available at: Cozy Earth
Society6 Art Print
For the Home Decor Goddess: With thousands (and thousands) of framed art prints to choose from, including luxe-looking European-inspired prints, you’re destined to find something she’ll adore for her wall. Filter by art medium, style, color and more!
Pros:
- On sale
- 18 frame color options
- Various sizes
Cons:
- Must know recipient’s decor style
- Options can be overwhelming
Available at: Society6
Taha Nutrition Mind, Body and Soul Blend
For the Health and Wellness Guru: This grass-fed protein powder and collagen blend keeps you full, helps your muscles recover post-workout and has a slew of hair, skin, joint and nail benefits. She’ll feel invincible while sipping on an indulgent-tasting milkshake.
Pros:
- Grass-fed protein
- Versatile
- Contains 400mg Nutiani milk phospholipids
- Contains Verisol collagen
Cons:
- Only two flavors
Available at: Amazon
Philips Beauty Series 5000 Electric Shaver
For the Smooth-Skin Beauty Queen: This lightweight device is designed to gently remove hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and jawline, completely eliminating fuzz. She won’t be able to live without it!
Pros:
- Gentler than wax
- Portable
- Battery included
- Surprisingly affordable
Cons:
- Niche gift
Available at: Amazon
Nadri Cora Hoop Earrings
For the Woman Who’s All About Accessories: A cute new pair of earrings is always a great gift option, but this sparkly set is something special. It has a trendy go-with-everything style that compliments any face shape. The set comes in silver and gold varieties!
Pros:
- Two color options
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Expensive for some budgets
Available at: Nordstrom
Jill & Ally Pickleball Paddle
For the Gal Who’s on the Pickleball Kick: Everyone and their mother is playing pickleball right now. If she’s a seasoned player or is just getting into it, a cute paddle makes all the difference! This paddle has a Hamptons-esque pattern on the front that screams rich mom.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Various color and style options
Cons:
- Not suited for those who prefer neutrals
Available at: Amazon
Tan-Luxe Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
For the Glow-Chasing Self-Tanning Aficionado: Nobody wants to lose their summer hue throughout the months when vitamin D is scarce. These self-tan drops mix seamlessly into any face lotion, providing a gradual, natural-looking glow all year round!
Pros:
- Customizable
- Natural-looking
- Contains vitamin E, aloe vera and raspberry seed oil
Cons:
- Gradual (not rapid) results
Available at: Amazon
Yamazaki Home Slim Spice Rack Organizer
For the Home Chef Who Never Skimps on Flavor: If she’s big on seasonings, a slim spice rack is essential! This one fits perfectly in small spaces and doesn’t take up much room. A minimalist design is ideal for the modern kitchen!
Pros:
- Easy access
- Slim and light
- Simple design
Cons:
- Only three tiers
Available at: Amazon
Dream Tea Custom Tea Blend
For the Girl Who Is Never Without a Cup of Tea: Instead of grabbing a box from the store, try making her a custom blend in any flavor of your (her) choosing! Whether she’s into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, fruity tea, spiced tea or anything in between, there’s a Dream Tea blend for her.
Pros:
- Organic flavors
- Subscription option
- 40 cups total
Cons:
- Takes two weeks to arrive, so plan ahead!
Available at: Dream Tea NYC
Fluff Co. Hotel Lounge Robe
For the Woman Who Needs a Self-Care Moment: We’ve all heard of — and probably gifted — candles before. But what about a self-care essential that she probably doesn’t already have? This luxury robe has a plush interior lining that will make her think she’s getting hugged by a cloud.
Pros:
- Four sizes
- Ultra-cozy material
- Luxury hotel quality
Cons:
- Pricey for a robe
Available at: Fluff Co.