Finding gifts for the special women in your life isn’t easy, especially since the holidays happen every year. Not only do you have to choose something thoughtful, but you also have to find something you didn’t already gift last year! Is it challenging? Yes. Is it doable? Absolutely . . . because we’re here to help!

Whether she’s into cooking, decor, pickleball, travel, fitness, coffee, skincare, fashion or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with 13 gifts for all interests and budgets. These original gifts will show her you care all while serving a practical function in your special gal’s world.

So read on to see our failproof picks that are bound to be a hit!

13 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Women

For Organization Queen: She’s got a schedule, but she wants to do it on her own time. This undated and customizable planner can be used for years to come without having to toss it by the end of 2024. Every page has a schedule, a to-do list and plenty of space for priorities!

Pros:

Reusable year after year

Classy look

Customizable

Cons:

Size may be small for some

Available at: Papier

Buy at Papier | $40.00 Get it!

For the Eco-Conscious Consumer: Being eco-friendly is budget-friendly, too, with these produce bags that extend the shelf lives of fruits and veggies by up to two weeks — naturally! If she’s a home cook, there couldn’t be a more practical (and thoughtful!) gift.

Pros:

Four bags (one vegetable bag, leafy greens bag, berry bag, mushroom bag)

Saves money

Reduces waste

Cons:

Not suitable for all produce

Available at: Ambrosia Bag

Buy at Ambrosia Bag | $110.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who Values Beauty Sleep: This newly released pillow is going to be a major hit this holiday season! It allows you to create your own level of fluff, filling the pillow with as much or as little filling as you please. The fabric is cooling too, so it’s perfect for hot sleepers!

Pros:

Cooling

Washable cover

Adjustable fill

Cons:

Pricey for a pillow

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $100.00 Get it!

For the Comfort Connoisseur: These towels are a bestseller for a reason! According to Lauren Anderson, a shopping editor at Woman’s World & First for Women, the rubbed terry side offers better absorption while the waffle side gives the towel a sophisticated look.

Pros:

Made of viscose from bamboo

Dual-sided design

Multiple colors

On sale

Cons:

On the expensive side

One side

Available at: Cozy Earth

Buy at Cozy Earth | $120 You Save 20% On Sale: $96 Get it!

For the Home Decor Goddess: With thousands (and thousands) of framed art prints to choose from, including luxe-looking European-inspired prints, you’re destined to find something she’ll adore for her wall. Filter by art medium, style, color and more!

Pros:

On sale

18 frame color options

Various sizes

Cons:

Must know recipient’s decor style

Options can be overwhelming

Available at: Society6

Buy at Society6 | $65 You Save 29% On Sale: $46 Get it!

For the Health and Wellness Guru: This grass-fed protein powder and collagen blend keeps you full, helps your muscles recover post-workout and has a slew of hair, skin, joint and nail benefits. She’ll feel invincible while sipping on an indulgent-tasting milkshake.

Pros:

Grass-fed protein

Versatile

Contains 400mg Nutiani milk phospholipids

Contains Verisol collagen

Cons:

Only two flavors

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $43.00 Get it!

For the Smooth-Skin Beauty Queen: This lightweight device is designed to gently remove hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and jawline, completely eliminating fuzz. She won’t be able to live without it!

Pros:

Gentler than wax

Portable

Battery included

Surprisingly affordable

Cons:

Niche gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $20 You Save 20% On Sale: $16 Get it!

For the Woman Who’s All About Accessories: A cute new pair of earrings is always a great gift option, but this sparkly set is something special. It has a trendy go-with-everything style that compliments any face shape. The set comes in silver and gold varieties!

Pros:

Two color options

Lightweight

Cons:

Expensive for some budgets

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $100.00 Get it!

For the Gal Who’s on the Pickleball Kick: Everyone and their mother is playing pickleball right now. If she’s a seasoned player or is just getting into it, a cute paddle makes all the difference! This paddle has a Hamptons-esque pattern on the front that screams rich mom.

Pros:

Lightweight

Various color and style options

Cons:

Not suited for those who prefer neutrals

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $70.00 Get it!

For the Glow-Chasing Self-Tanning Aficionado: Nobody wants to lose their summer hue throughout the months when vitamin D is scarce. These self-tan drops mix seamlessly into any face lotion, providing a gradual, natural-looking glow all year round!

Pros:

Customizable

Natural-looking

Contains vitamin E, aloe vera and raspberry seed oil

Cons:

Gradual (not rapid) results

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $50.00

For the Home Chef Who Never Skimps on Flavor: If she’s big on seasonings, a slim spice rack is essential! This one fits perfectly in small spaces and doesn’t take up much room. A minimalist design is ideal for the modern kitchen!

Pros:

Easy access

Slim and light

Simple design

Cons:

Only three tiers

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $29.00 Get it!

For the Girl Who Is Never Without a Cup of Tea: Instead of grabbing a box from the store, try making her a custom blend in any flavor of your (her) choosing! Whether she’s into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, fruity tea, spiced tea or anything in between, there’s a Dream Tea blend for her.

Pros:

Organic flavors

Subscription option

40 cups total

Cons:

Takes two weeks to arrive, so plan ahead!

Available at: Dream Tea NYC

Buy at Dream Tea NYC | $36.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who Needs a Self-Care Moment: We’ve all heard of — and probably gifted — candles before. But what about a self-care essential that she probably doesn’t already have? This luxury robe has a plush interior lining that will make her think she’s getting hugged by a cloud.

Pros:

Four sizes

Ultra-cozy material

Luxury hotel quality

Cons:

Pricey for a robe

Available at: Fluff Co.

