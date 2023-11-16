Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Starts Now! Take 40% Off Sitewide in Madewell’s Black Friday Event

By
madewell-black-friday
Transport Tote/Denim Quilted Jacket.Madewell

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday starts now! Madewell just began its 2023 Black Friday event, meaning you can nab 40% off your purchase with code LETSGO for a limited time. This sitewide sale includes practically everything on the site, from high-quality clothing, shoe and bag finds to accessories and home picks!

Of course, we’re expecting tons of products to sell out of sizes fast, so we have no time to waste! Shop our favorites in the sale below!

Satin Oversized Boyshirt

madewell-black-friday-button-up
Madewell

An absolute timeless staple that will elevate any closet!

Was $92You Save 40%
On Sale: $55
Use code LETSGO

Denim Quilted Workwear Jacket

madewell-black-friday-denim-jacket
Madewell

We love denim jackets and we love quilted jackets. Put them together and you have this perfect piece!

Was $218You Save 40%
On Sale: $131
Use code LETSGO

The Puff Crossbody Bag

madewell-black-friday-silver-bag
Madewell

Get in on the silver trend with this crossbody — also available in four other colors!

Was $128You Save 40%
On Sale: $77
Use code LETSGO

Faux Shearling Half-Zip Pullover

madewell-black-friday-sherpa-half-zip
Madewell

Cozy, cute and sustainable to boot!

Was $148You Save 40%
On Sale: $89
Use code LETSGO

The Anelise Ballet Flat

madewell-black-friday-ballet-flats
Madewell

The hottest shoe of the season — for 40% off!

Was $110You Save 40%
On Sale: $66
Use code LETSGO

Sequin Slip Mini Dress

madewell-black-friday-sequin-dress
Madewell

Remember, New Year’s Eve is coming up soon!

Was $158You Save 40%
On Sale: $95
Use code LETSGO

Garment-Dyed Oversized Tee

madewell-black-friday-t-shirt
Madewell

Such an amazing basic! Seven colors currently available!

Was $45You Save 40%
On Sale: $27
Use code LETSGO

Checked Beanie

madewell-black-friday-checked-beanie
Madewell

A checkerboard pattern and a wool blend? How could we resist?

Was $48You Save 40%
On Sale: $29
Use code LETSGO

The Perfect Vintage Flare Crop Jeans

madewell-black-friday-jeans
Madewell

There’s no better time to try out Madewell’s iconic denim!

Was $128You Save 40%
On Sale: $77
Use code LETSGO

The Medium Transport Tote

madewell-black-friday-transport-tote
Madewell

This bag is famous. The perfect size for both your commute and your weekends!

Was $168You Save 40%
On Sale: $101
Use code LETSGO

V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

madewell-black-friday-polka-dot-dress
Madewell

Dress it up or down!

Was $128You Save 58%
On Sale: $54
Use code LETSGO

The Ezra Slipper in Suede

madewell-black-friday-slippers
Madewell

So giftable! Grab a pair for yourself and another for a loved one!

Was $68You Save 40%
On Sale: $41
Use code LETSGO

Cody Foster Wedge of Brie Glass Ornament

madewell-black-friday-brie-ornament
Madewell

Cheese lovers won’t be able to resist this un-brie-lievable ornament!

Was $21You Save 38%
On Sale: $13
Use code LETSGO

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Madewell Black Friday Event here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories