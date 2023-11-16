Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday starts now! Madewell just began its 2023 Black Friday event, meaning you can nab 40% off your purchase with code LETSGO for a limited time. This sitewide sale includes practically everything on the site, from high-quality clothing, shoe and bag finds to accessories and home picks!

Of course, we’re expecting tons of products to sell out of sizes fast, so we have no time to waste! Shop our favorites in the sale below!

Satin Oversized Boyshirt

An absolute timeless staple that will elevate any closet!

Was $92 You Save 40% On Sale: $55 Use code LETSGO

Denim Quilted Workwear Jacket

We love denim jackets and we love quilted jackets. Put them together and you have this perfect piece!

Was $218 You Save 40% On Sale: $131 Use code LETSGO

The Puff Crossbody Bag

Get in on the silver trend with this crossbody — also available in four other colors!

Was $128 You Save 40% On Sale: $77 Use code LETSGO

Faux Shearling Half-Zip Pullover

Cozy, cute and sustainable to boot!

Was $148 You Save 40% On Sale: $89 Use code LETSGO

The Anelise Ballet Flat

The hottest shoe of the season — for 40% off!

Was $110 You Save 40% On Sale: $66 Use code LETSGO

Sequin Slip Mini Dress

Remember, New Year’s Eve is coming up soon!

Was $158 You Save 40% On Sale: $95 Use code LETSGO

Garment-Dyed Oversized Tee

Such an amazing basic! Seven colors currently available!

Was $45 You Save 40% On Sale: $27 Use code LETSGO

Checked Beanie

A checkerboard pattern and a wool blend? How could we resist?

Was $48 You Save 40% On Sale: $29 Use code LETSGO

The Perfect Vintage Flare Crop Jeans

There’s no better time to try out Madewell’s iconic denim!

Was $128 You Save 40% On Sale: $77 Use code LETSGO

The Medium Transport Tote

This bag is famous. The perfect size for both your commute and your weekends!

Was $168 You Save 40% On Sale: $101 Use code LETSGO

V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

Dress it up or down!

Was $128 You Save 58% On Sale: $54 Use code LETSGO

The Ezra Slipper in Suede

So giftable! Grab a pair for yourself and another for a loved one!

Was $68 You Save 40% On Sale: $41 Use code LETSGO

Cody Foster Wedge of Brie Glass Ornament

Cheese lovers won’t be able to resist this un-brie-lievable ornament!

Was $21 You Save 38% On Sale: $13 Use code LETSGO

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Madewell Black Friday Event here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us