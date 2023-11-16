17 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Sure to Sell Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holiday season is notorious for epic savings. From electronics to shoes, if you can name it, it’s probably on sale as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to begin. Renowned retailers are currently offering significant discounts a whole week before the holiday officially arrives.

Nordstrom is one of the savvy shops kicking off Black Friday Sales right now. You can snag everything from winter coats to signature fragrances at discounted prices. We searched through pages of goodies and rounded up our top picks. Scroll ahead for more, and don’t be surprised if you knock out all of your holiday shopping in one sitting. But hurry — these deals may sell out fast!

17 Incredible Deals From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

1. Is your wardrobe stocked with sweet bubblegum pink shades? The Ugg Cozy Slipper is a comfy addition you’ll love — 30% off!

2. You’ll get a good night’s rest in these buttery-soft menswear-inspired pajamas — up to 35% off!

3. Nourish dry and dull tresses with R+Co Cassette Curl Conditioner. This daily moisturizer helps define curls — 30% off!

4. It’s time to bundle up! Kenneth Cole’s Hooded Belted Puffer will keep you nice and toasty this holiday season — 50% off!

5. This gift is perfect for DIY enthusiasts who can style their hair! Renowned hot tool brand T3’s Lucea, 1 1/2-Inch Straightening and Styling Iron achieves chic heat styles while combating frizz — 25% off!

6. Check out these comfy bralettes if traditional bras aren’t your jam. DKNY Table Top Assorted 2-Pack Bralettes are ribbed and stretchy — 33% off!

7. Good skin days! FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device delivers professional-grade heating, cooling and pulsating treatments courtesy of LED lights — 35% off!

8. Magnolia flowers are a key ingredient in this nourishing and volumizing shampoo. Along with gently cleansing strands, the Philip B Weightless Volumizing Shampoo plumps strands with additional body — 25% off!

9. Who doesn’t love a little bling? BaubleBar’s Crystal Initial Pisa Bracelet features dazzling gold beads and an initial charm — 63% off!

10. Get ready to achieve wispy lashes without the help of extensions. Lancôme’s award-winning Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara coats lashes from root to tip to lengthen and outline lashes to increase definition — 30% off!

11. Let this hand-poured candle transport you to the tropics! Capri Blue Volcano Grey Blue Signature Jar Candle is a memorable fragrance housed in a chic glass jar that works well in any aesthetic — 32% off!

12. It’s time to get cozy! Madewell’s V-Neck Relaxed Cardigan is a holiday essential. It features a comfy wool blend fabric that won’t make you itchy — up to 30% off!

13. This bestselling set is a hit with influencers and shoppers alike. Strengthen your strands with the help of Olaplex Strong Days Ahead 3-Piece Hair Kit — 20% off!

14. There’s something edgy and timeless about black leather booties. Steve Madden’s Rickki Pointed Toe Boot combines an angular Cuban heel with bits of western influence to deliver an iconic look — up to 37% off!

15. Dry and cold temps during the fall and winter often result in dry skin. Kopari Jumbo Hydrating Body Wash is enriched with nourishing coconut water, aloe and sea kelp to keep skin moisturized — 49% off!

16. Bold red lips make a statement year-round, but the rich hue shines brighter during the holiday season. YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick in the shade 28 True Chili delivers a powerful punch without drying your lips — 30% off!

17. Give the gift of scent this holiday season. Maison Margiela’s Replica Mini Discovery Set features four signature fragrances you’ll never tire of — 15% off!

