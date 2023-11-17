Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s begun! The Amazon 2023 Black Friday event is here, and it lasts through November 24 (with Cyber Monday deals to follow)!
We’re seeing deals up to and even over 90% off in this week-long Black Friday sale. You could save hundreds on a single item! Of course, we need to move fast, so let’s get to it. Shop our can’t-miss picks below!
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
Clothing and Shoes
- Iro Tweed Brelanie Jacket — Up to 92% off!
- Gap Logo Hoodie — Up to 58% off!
- Peeter Som Collective Sherpa Faux Leather Jacket — Up to 91% off!
- Likely Brooklyn Dress — 60% off!
- The Drop India Relaxed Linen Loose-Fit Shirt — 61% off!
- Plidinna Heated Vest — Up to 73% off!
- Vince Tapered Pull on Pant — Up to 64% off!
- Steve Madden Howler Ankle Boot — 45% off!
- Keds Center Lace Up Sneaker — 44% off!
Fashion Accessories
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote — 58% off!
- Vera Bradley Cotton Zip Case and Lanyard Combo — 51% off!
- Swarovski Creativity Circle Earrings — 47% off!
- Isotoner Stretch Fleece Gloves — 66% off!
- U.S. Polo Assn. Quartz Rose Gold-Toned Dress Watch — 54% off!
- Soclim 50-Pair Nipple Pasties — 37% off!
- JoycuFF Beautiful Badass Morse Code Bracelet — 25% off!
Home Finds
- California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets — 32% off!
- TheDOM Automatic Nut Milk Maker — 48% off (click to apply coupon and use code 30THDMNMM!)
- Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Single Wick Candle — 50% off!
- INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 82% off!
- Blissy 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase — 54% off!
- Jinhody Sunrise Alarm Clock — 60% off!
- Active Era Queen Air Mattress — 53% off!
Beauty Buys
- Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks — 43% off!
- Shark HD331 SpeedStyle — $58 off!
- Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence — 44% off!
- SUNUV UV LED Gel Nail Lamp — 33% off!
- Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum — 43% off!
- Scala Silicone Anti-Cellulite Massager — 58% off!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini DIPBROW Gel — 30% off!
Holiday Decor
- YouMedi 6.5ft Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Pine Tree — 51% off!
- Aobaks Large Christmas Snow Globe — 10% off!
- Fairyrain Outdoor Lighting Christmas Tree Lights — 47% off!
- DII Hanukkah Table Runner — 50% off!
- Urban Villa Harvest Leaf Kitchen Towels — 20% off!
- Argodaze Decorative Gnomes Stakes Set — 50% off!
- Josen Inflatable Christmas Ball Decoration — 40% off!
Gift Ideas
- Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager — 62% off!
- The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub for Athletes with Cover — 23% off!
- Inspireyes Scented Candle Set with Crystals — 33% off!
- ZonLi Weighted Blanket, Queen Size — 43% off!
- Thames & Kosmos Candy Chemistry | Science Kit — 22% off!
- Lecdura Glass Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier — 40% off!
- Lampaous Smart Table Lamp — 30% off!
Electronics
- Amazon Echo Pop and TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb Bundle — 71% off!
- Beskar Rechargeable Hand Warmer — 40% off!
- Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB) — 29% off!
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones — 40% off!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — 50% off!
- Mifaso Flat Plug Extension Cord — 62% off!
- Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset — $51 off!
Looking for something else? Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!
