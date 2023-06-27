Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Jumpsuit joy! We love how jumpsuits make getting dressed so easy. No more worrying about coordinating tops and bottoms — and we get to skip the potential wardrobe malfunctions and restrictive designs of dresses.
For summer, especially, we’re all about loose-fitting jumpsuits, whether they have wide-leg silhouettes or a slouchy, easy-going fit all around. Want to see some of our absolute favorites? Shop below — with picks starting at just $26!
Black Jumpsuits
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing more classic and universally flattering than black! This Dokotoo jumpsuit is the ultimate “go with the flow” type of piece!
2. We Also Love: This 100% cotton YESNO jumpsuit is wonderfully lightweight and breathable for warm weather!
3. We Can’t Forget: For a faded black color and a unique, elevated design, make sure to check out this lululemon lab jumpsuit. Stretchy and water-repellent!
4. Bonus: Go strapless! This By Anthropologie jumpsuit is smocked up top and flowy at the bottom, featuring a customizable tie at the waist!
White, Ivory and Beige Jumpsuits
5. Our Absolute Favorite: For a super beachy vibe, go with a lighter shade. This Dokotoo jumpsuit has a cute little cutout too!
6. We Also Love: This Blencot jumpsuit will be your go-to for dates and dinners. We love the ruffled cuffs!
7. We Can’t Forget: When the weather heats up, grab this linen-blend Universal Thread jumpsuit from Target. Breezy and versatile!
8. Bonus: Target also has a cream color for this Universal Thread boilersuit — for the utility fashion babes!
Floral Jumpsuits
9. Our Absolute Favorite: The dainty floral print is just one thing we adore on this cropped Gihuo jumpsuit. The flutter straps? The smocked torso? Obsessed!
10. We Also Love: Boho babes will be enamored with this Himosyber jumpsuit. The botanical beauty is undeniable!
11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re ready to splurge, make sure you don’t skip over this Reformation jumpsuit. The sweetheart neckline and back cutout are brilliant!
12. Bonus: Looking for a more uncommon, elevated floral design that will earn you so many compliments? Add this three-quarter sleeve Verudusa jumpsuit to your Amazon cart!
13. Extra Credit: One more — because who can resist a floral print? The white floral silhouettes on this Love Welove jumpsuit are irresistible. The adore the off-the-shoulder design too!
Colorful Jumpsuits
14. Our Absolute Favorite: We covered neutral colors and flowers, but what if you want a bold pop? You won’t want to miss this pleated BTFBM chiffon jumpsuit! The hot pink is so on trend!
15. We Also Love: Need something you can dress up for more formal occasions? This halter-neck ASTR The Label jumpsuit from Revolve is everything. The perfect green!
16. We Can’t Forget: Sunny and fun, this yellow Ophestin jumpsuit will have you smiling every time you put it on!
17. Bonus: This Anrabess jumpsuit comes in a truly stunning, oceanic shade of teal blue — but it’s also available in 15 other shades!
