Jumpsuit joy! We love how jumpsuits make getting dressed so easy. No more worrying about coordinating tops and bottoms — and we get to skip the potential wardrobe malfunctions and restrictive designs of dresses.

For summer, especially, we’re all about loose-fitting jumpsuits, whether they have wide-leg silhouettes or a slouchy, easy-going fit all around. Want to see some of our absolute favorites? Shop below — with picks starting at just $26!

Black Jumpsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing more classic and universally flattering than black! This Dokotoo jumpsuit is the ultimate “go with the flow” type of piece!

2. We Also Love: This 100% cotton YESNO jumpsuit is wonderfully lightweight and breathable for warm weather!

3. We Can’t Forget: For a faded black color and a unique, elevated design, make sure to check out this lululemon lab jumpsuit. Stretchy and water-repellent!

4. Bonus: Go strapless! This By Anthropologie jumpsuit is smocked up top and flowy at the bottom, featuring a customizable tie at the waist!

White, Ivory and Beige Jumpsuits

5. Our Absolute Favorite: For a super beachy vibe, go with a lighter shade. This Dokotoo jumpsuit has a cute little cutout too!

6. We Also Love: This Blencot jumpsuit will be your go-to for dates and dinners. We love the ruffled cuffs!

7. We Can’t Forget: When the weather heats up, grab this linen-blend Universal Thread jumpsuit from Target. Breezy and versatile!

8. Bonus: Target also has a cream color for this Universal Thread boilersuit — for the utility fashion babes!

Floral Jumpsuits

9. Our Absolute Favorite: The dainty floral print is just one thing we adore on this cropped Gihuo jumpsuit. The flutter straps? The smocked torso? Obsessed!

10. We Also Love: Boho babes will be enamored with this Himosyber jumpsuit. The botanical beauty is undeniable!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re ready to splurge, make sure you don’t skip over this Reformation jumpsuit. The sweetheart neckline and back cutout are brilliant!

12. Bonus: Looking for a more uncommon, elevated floral design that will earn you so many compliments? Add this three-quarter sleeve Verudusa jumpsuit to your Amazon cart!

13. Extra Credit: One more — because who can resist a floral print? The white floral silhouettes on this Love Welove jumpsuit are irresistible. The adore the off-the-shoulder design too!

Colorful Jumpsuits

14. Our Absolute Favorite: We covered neutral colors and flowers, but what if you want a bold pop? You won’t want to miss this pleated BTFBM chiffon jumpsuit! The hot pink is so on trend!

15. We Also Love: Need something you can dress up for more formal occasions? This halter-neck ASTR The Label jumpsuit from Revolve is everything. The perfect green!

16. We Can’t Forget: Sunny and fun, this yellow Ophestin jumpsuit will have you smiling every time you put it on!

17. Bonus: This Anrabess jumpsuit comes in a truly stunning, oceanic shade of teal blue — but it’s also available in 15 other shades!

