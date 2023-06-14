17 Strapless Summer Dresses for Bigger Busts — Starting at Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially that time of year — you know the vibes. It’s too hot for straps or sleeves! On a sweltering summer day, a strapless dress is the only solution. And for those of Us working on our base tan, this design also prevents dreaded tan lines. But if you have a bigger bust, it can be difficult to find strapless styles that provide enough coverage and support.

So, I decided to bring in a little help from my friend Kristina Zias, an influencer with a mission to make women feel confident in their bodies at any size. Kristina co-founded the Confident Collective alongside Raeann Langas, and together they’re inspiring Us to embrace the skin we’re in and dress in clothes that make Us feel good. The two podcast hosts are even throwing a pool party in Beverly Hills this weekend to celebrate body confidence and kick off the summer season!

Kristina exclusively told Us Weekly, “For the longest time, I struggled with my confidence during summer months because as the clothing got smaller, I thought everyone would judge me on my stomach, back rolls and cellulite. And the greatest lesson I learned is that everyone is so focused on themselves, literally no one cares! All that matters is how you feel about yourself.” Love that attitude!

We found 17 strapless dresses for larger busts so you can feel confident and comfortable all summer long!

1. Swing into summer in this flowy and flattering strapless dress! The smocked bodice stretches to fit your chest — originally $51, now just $46!

2. Shoppers say that this strapless dress is supportive on top with extra space for your chest. Made from cotton-blend material, this midi is lightweight and comfy — just $27!

3. Take this ultra-soft maxi dress from lounging around the house to laying out at the beach! One reviewer reported, “The elastic area is quite long, so it will cover even the most buxom gals” — just $21!

4. Boho-chic! Adorned with crochet details, this strapless sundress is flowy and fabulous for summer. “I don’t wear many strapless dresses because my chest is so large, but I saw a vlogger with a large chest try it on, and I had to try it,” one shopper said. “I bought it and was super excited about the outcome” — originally $65, now just $51!

5. Little black dress! Take this strapless mini dress from day to night. One customer commented, “Very comfortable and the elastic fully covered my cup size G breasts” — originally $20, now just $17!

6. “My go-to with summer dresses is finding ones that have stretch and ruching in the back,” Kristina told Us Weekly. “This is something Reformation does super well and why I wear so many of their dresses during summer. There’s extra room in the chest so I can move, breathe and feel chic all summer long.” This strapless midi dress from Reformation is a lightweight dream for summer — just $278!

7. Another stunning option from Reformation is this strapless silk dress. Featuring a high slit, front ruching and back smocking, this maxi dress is majorly flattering — just $398!

8. This flowy maxi dress is just what you’ll need on a hot summer day! So comfy-chic — just $35!

9. A smooth strapless dress that stays up and has pockets? Score! “LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!” one shopper gushed. “I’m 5’8/36DD and this looks so good!” — just $35!

10. Complete with a ruffled top, this printed maxi dress is so elegant for a summer event. “I’m a little busty so I liked the top overlap material helps minimize the bust area,” one reviewer wrote — originally $39, now just $33!

11. You can style this strapless midi dress with the bow in the front or back! Shoppers say that the bust area runs a little big, which is perfect for larger chests — originally $33, now just $23!

12. Feral for florals! This gorgeous maxi dress features a fold-over top and side slit. “It also stays up without having to tug at it or readjust it, and I’m very busty — a 34DDD,” one customer stated — just $40!

13. Pastel perfection! This rainbow tulle dress from Anthropologie feels like it’s out of a fairytale — just $180!

14. Orange you glad we found this coral strapless dress for summer? Team this tiered dress with sandals for a flowy, flouncy OOTD — just $89!

15. Crafted with elastic seams and a roomier top, this tropical-print maxi dress is an excellent choice for larger chests — just $89!

16. Pretty in purple! This ruched bodycon midi dress from AFRM looks like a Hawaiian sunset — just $78!

17. Available in a variety of different patterns, from flowers to the American flag, this strapless mini dress will keep you cool on a warm day — originally $36, now just $28!

