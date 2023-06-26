Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zara-style fashion has simply become its own category at this point. You could even create your whole Zara-style wardrobe by shopping at Nordstrom! We love shopping on Nordstrom’s website specifically, as there’s not only free shipping(!), but it’s so much easier to locate items than in store.

From in-house creations to globally-loved fashion brands, Nordstrom has plenty of Zara-style clothing finds you’ll love for summer. We picked out some of the hottest trends Zara is serving up right now and found great options at Nordstrom for you!

Fun and Funky Print Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Bright and colorful florals? This ASOS Design floral mini dress screams summer!

2. We Also Love: We can’t stop staring at the abstract print on this Topshop dress. Completely mesmerizing — and great for special occasions!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love a floral but want something more unique? Check out the floral-inspired tile print on this Boden cotton jersey dress!

4. Bonus: If you love an artsy vibe, the collage of images on this BP. mesh dress will totally call out to your personal style!

Elevated Cargo Pants

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Wonderfully lightweight for warm weather, these Pistola cargo pants are such a cool option to spruce up your summer outfits!

6. We Also Love: These cool and crisp poplin BP. pants are so easy to wear. This proves that the right cargo pants are indisputably cool!

7. We Can’t Forget: These Nike cargo pants come in the best shades of green for summer — also available in taupe and black!

8. Bonus: If you want something lounge-worthy, breezy and great for vacations, make sure to check out these Topshop cargo pants. 100% linen!

9. Extra Credit: While some people debate if they want to wear skinny jeans or straight leg jeans, you can skip straight to these stylish ASOS Design jeans!

Suit-Inspired Pieces

10. Our Absolute Favorite: More and more, we’re seeing waistcoats (or suit vests) worn as tank tops. Crush the trend with this Topshop V-neck waistcoat!

11. We Also Love: Too warm for your fall and winter blazers? You’ll love the linen and viscose blend on this Nordstrom brand blazer!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Open Edit crop vest is another fantastic waistcoat option in a a versatile, neutral tan color!

13. Bonus: If you’re open to a splurge, make sure you don’t skip over this Gauge81 silk blazer. So sleek and luxurious!

Crochet and Embroidery

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Scalloped edges, a retro design, extreme breathability — who wouldn’t fall in love with this Lucky Brand tank?

15. We Also Love: Feel like your outfit is just missing… something? This Edikted shrug sweater could be the final puzzle piece!

16. We Can’t Forget: You’ll be positively blooming at your next social event with this 3D floral Endless Rose dress on!

17. Bonus: This bubble-hem, eyelet-embroidered Madewell top is so cute and unique! The Earthen Red colorway will be eye-catching too!

Looking for something else? Explore more women’s fashion at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: