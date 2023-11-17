18 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The countdown is on! We’re officially one week away from Black Friday. While snacking on leftovers from the big night is always on the agenda the day after Thanksgiving, shopping for holiday discounts comes immediately after!
Thankfully, you can get a head start on Amazon. The e-tailer’s Black Friday Sale has already kicked off, and there are already a slew of fabulous finds to shop. You can snag outerwear, dresses, blazers and so much more with discounts guaranteed to make your bank account smile. We’ve rounded up the best sale items below, and you don’t want to miss them. Keep reading for our top picks!
Outerwear
Our Absolute Favorite: Orolay’s Quilted Down Jacket is the trendy way to stay warm this holiday season. It features lightweight insulation, perfect for layering with chunky knits.
- PrettyGarden Oversized Shacket Jacket — $49!
- Jofemuho Long-Sleeve Button-Down Denim Jacket — $49!
- Tanming Women’s Notch Lapel Pea Trench Coat — $40!
- Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket — $31!
- Anrabess Oversized Winter Coatigan — $42!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Sophistication and glamour link up, and the result is this stunning dress. You’ll steal the show at all the holiday parties when you show up in this velvety Zaberry V-neck maxi dress!
- YMDUCH Off- the-Shoulder Evening Dress — $53!
- WOOSEA V Neck Split Dress — $60!
- HUHOT Velvet Wrap Midi Dress — $51!
- PrettyGarden Swiss Dot Pleated Dress — $40!
- Norma Kamali Kulture Turtleneck Dress — $64!
Customer-Loved Items
Our Absolute Favorite: Leather weather continues! The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer is a versatile piece that can serve casual vibes with jeans and sneakers, or a more elevated aesthetic with trousers and heels.
- Amazon Essentials Star Wars Family Matching Pajama Sleep Set — $22-$34!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat — $45!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Crew Neck Sweatshirt — $27!
- The Drop Women’s Avalon Small Tote Bag — $28!
- The Drop Women’s Maya Silky Slip Skirt — $35!
Looking for something else? Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!
