18 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Before Black Friday

Amazon
Amazon

The countdown is on! We’re officially one week away from Black Friday. While snacking on leftovers from the big night is always on the agenda the day after Thanksgiving, shopping for holiday discounts comes immediately after!

Thankfully, you can get a head start on Amazon. The e-tailer’s Black Friday Sale has already kicked off, and there are already a slew of fabulous finds to shop. You can snag outerwear, dresses, blazers and so much more with discounts guaranteed to make your bank account smile. We’ve rounded up the best sale items below, and you don’t want to miss them. Keep reading for our top picks!

Outerwear

Orolay Insulated Down Jacket
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Orolay’s Quilted Down Jacket is the trendy way to stay warm this holiday season. It features lightweight insulation, perfect for layering with chunky knits.

Dresses

Amazon
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Sophistication and glamour link up, and the result is this stunning dress. You’ll steal the show at all the holiday parties when you show up in this velvety Zaberry V-neck maxi dress!

Customer-Loved Items

Amazon The Drop Women's Anouk Blazer
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Leather weather continues! The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer is a versatile piece that can serve casual vibes with jeans and sneakers, or a more elevated aesthetic with trousers and heels.

