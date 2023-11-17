Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The 2023 Amazon Black Friday sale is here — yes, already! — and it’s out of this world. From now through November 24, you’ll have countless deals to shop. We’re here to help you sort through them and claim the best of the best!
Looking for new beauty buys? Anti-aging skincare is a priority on many shoppers’ wish lists, and this is an excellent time to elevate your routine for less. Shop our finds below — up to 70% off. Remember, some deals may end before the 24th, so shop fast!
ArtNaturals Anti-Aging-Serum Set
- Three serums
- Harnesses the power of vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid
- Cruelty-free
Facetory Cloud Velvet Restoring Sleeping Mask
- Treats damaged skin barrier
- Nourishing mix of ceramides and probiotics
- Beauty sleep must-have
ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
- Hydrates with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and trehalose
- Non-comedogenic
- Alcohol and fragrance-free
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer
- Dermatologist and clinically-tested
- Free of parabens, mineral oil, dyes
- Addresses even deep wrinkles
Pro FacialWand Cordless High Frequency Facial Wand
- For skin and hair
- Three specialized attachments
- Collagen-boosting
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
- Excellent for dry skin
- Lightweight gel texture
- Allergy tested
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
- Contains vitamin C to brighten and peptides to firm
- Brightness and texture could be improved in one week
- Over 8,400 reviews
TMESL Face & Forehead Wrinkle Patches
- 192 pieces
- Overnight treatment
- Washable and reusable
COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen
- SPF 50
- Broad-spectrum protection
- Reef-friendly
Herbloom Vegan Kombucha Collagen Cream
- 100% natural ingredients and vegan
- Created for sensitive skin
- Four times as many antioxidants as green tea
Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner
- Designed to address appearance of fine lines, large pores and wrinkles
- Addresses excess sebum
- Non-sticky
Patchology Under Eye Mask Gel Pads
- Addresses under-eye wrinkles, puffiness, circles
- Contains caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen
- Comes with five pairs
Obagi Hydro-Drops Face Serum
- Moisture-preserving formula
- For all skin types
- Hypoallergenic
TULA Skin Care 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream
- Combines probiotic extracts and superfoods
- Whipped texture
- For all skin types
TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device
- Eight percussive therapy attachments
- Uses microcurrent and LED lights
- Addresses skin concerns and muscle tension/discomfort
