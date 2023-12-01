Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Come December 1, we all want our homes to smell like a cozy, snowy evening by the fire: cinnamon, pine, cedar, marshmallow, ginger, peppermint, sugar cookies — really anything that reminds Us of the most wonderful time of the year. And when hosting a holiday party, a smell can make or break the vibe. Festive smells come in many different variations — some are sweet, others earthy and some are a mix of both – but they each offer comfort and cheer in one way or another. The feeling of the holidays is truly unmatched!

Yankee Candle has been a gifting staple for years, especially around this time of year. It offers festive candles, both big and small, to delight the nose of nearly anybody on your list. From Movie Night Cocoa to Silver Sage and Pine, Yankee’s got you covered. Even “non-smells” end up smelling exactly like they sound — Sparkling Snow, Winter Night Stars, Snow Globe Wonderland and Shimmering Christmas Tree, we’re looking at you.

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift or just want party guests thinking they walked into Santa’s workshop, read on! We gathered the best scents, all of which come in multiple sizes!

This Buttery Sweet Christmas Cookie Candle

If you’re not a baker, your friends and family will think you stayed up all night to bake! If you are a baker, then you just might have the best smelling house on the block to begin with, but this will only improve it. The smell of vanilla bean, nutmeg and cinnamon sugar is a crowd-pleaser!

See it: Get the Christmas Cookie candle (originally $31) for just $12 at Yankee Candle!

This Balsam and Cedar Candle

This aromatic blend of cedar, sandalwood, warm amber, pine, citrus and red berry takes you straight to a snowy forest. It gets thousands of five-star reviews, making it one of Yankee’s best selling candles — ever. It makes a great gift for husbands and boyfriends or the hard worker you know at the office.

See it: Get the Balsam & Cedar candle (originally $31) for just $12 at Yankee Candle!

This Movie Night Cocoa Candle

Whether watching Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman or Elf, the smell of hot cocoa makes any movie night feel cozier. This large candle brings the smell of caramel, cocoa, buttery popcorn and marshmallows to your living room, all without the possibility of spilling on the couch!

See it: Get the Movie Night Cocoa candle (originally $31) for just $12 at Yankee Candle!

This Sparkling Cinnamon Candle

No smell encapsulates the holidays quite like cinnamon. You’ll feel jolly and bright after stepping into a room with this candle since it’s also filled with clove, cardamom, bay leaf and cedarwood notes. Sweet and spicy!

See it: Get the Sparkling Cinnamon candle (originally $34) for just $20 at Yankee Candle!

This Holiday Bayberry Candle

If you’re looking for a clean and simple scent, you’ll want to check out this Bayberry candle. It isn’t too overpowering, allowing you to relax in the light scent of pine, fir and laurel. Enchanting!

See it: Get the Holiday Bayberry candle (originally $31) for just $12 at Yankee Candle!

This Snow Globe Wonderland Candle

Ever wondered what a snow globe wonderland smells like? Us too. Think icy mint, cedarwood and eucalyptus with a touch of sage. One reviewer gave it five stars and called it a “delicate but delightful scent, like really cold air that scents the room softly.” Okay, sold!

See it: Get the Snow Globe Wonderland candle (originally $31) for just $12 at Yankee Candle!

This Shimmering Christmas Tree Candle

Lighting a Christmas tree is a blissful experience. This smell will remind you of that feeling and warm your senses with spices, fir balsam, bergamot and dewy greens. The candle doubles as decor with a festive green color and a sparkly tree design. Nothing better to put you and your guests into the holiday spirit!

See it: Get the Shimmering Christmas Tree candle (originally $34) for just $20 at Yankee Candle!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 25 Must-See Holiday Decor Items on Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s Christmas time again, so get ready to “deck the halls with boughs of holly” — a.k.a. decorate for the holiday season. Whether you’re channeling Ebenezer Scrooger’ “bah humbug” vibes or you’re a holiday fanatic, there are elegant […]