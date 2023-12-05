Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You just got an invite for the annual holiday party at work. Whether that makes you say “yay” or “nay,” these events are a great way to get to know your coworkers as you talk about something other than work (for a portion of the evening, at least). Just as you plan to keep conversations work-appropriate, you want to make sure you’re also suitably dressed for the occasion.

Despite a less than fabulous reputation, corporate fashion can be stylish — so we’re here to help you find the cutest work party looks that you’ll feel confident in. There’s occasionally gray area with what’s considered “work-appropriate,” but there’s none of that here. With that in mind, were are 17 of our favorite safe (and stylish) picks for your festive company party!

Dresses

1. Red wine-colored — instead of wine? If you don’t partake in wine or cocktails at work gatherings, you’ll bring the wine energy with this sweater dress — just $43!

2. Beautiful button-down! Simple and classy, you can dress this up with some dangly (ornament if you’re feeling festive) earrings and heels — originally $15, now just $13!

3. Plum queen! This dress is sparkly and totally festive. Bonus: The ankle length means your legs won’t get cold — just $38!

4. Retro trend-setter! A vintage half-collar style with a tie design around the neckline will take the office right back to a great era in fashion — originally $39, now just $36!

5. Red or green? You pick. This professional dress looks equally stunning in red or green (or black, as always) — just $48!

Tops

6. Dressy and professional! You can make this festive by adding red or green accents — think heels, handbags, even a dark red blazer — just $43!

7. Tuck-it-in style! This tasteful top would look chic tucked into either solid or checkered dress pants — just $26!

8. Bow-tie beauty! We’re loving the look of the bow tie neck for a corporate shindig — just $29!

9. Lantern sleeves, please! This mock neck top with a shin-length pencil skirt? You’re unstoppable — just $26!

Sweaters

10. It’s turtleneck season! A tight turtleneck sweater worn with dress pants says “winter fashionista goals.” This thermal sweater will keep you warm as you socialize — just $20!

11. Not too hot, not too cold! A short-sleeve sweater is exactly what you need if you get too hot in a standard sweater — just $37!

12. Chic and understated! Simple-but-stylish sweaters mean you can get creative with accessories and jewelry. We’re feeling gold hoops, layered necklaces and a trendy bag — originally $30, now just $24!

13. Lightweight crew! This thin and flowy sweater is an essential edition to your work party wardrobe. It doubles as an everyday fall or winter work sweater — just $28!

Pants and Skirts

14. Holiday spirit award! How fun are these? Worn with a tight white sweater and a black blazer, you’ll be rocking these green pants around the company tree — just $35!

15. Perfect length! For work, you know that below the knee is always a safe option for skirts. This one comes in 31 different colors — just $20!

16. Ready to twirl? This satin skirt is elegant, soft and shiny. You’re going to want to spin — just $35!

17. So versatile! Okay, with heels? We’re obsessed. These pants are the perfect combination of contemporary style and professionalism — just $34!

