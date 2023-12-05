Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All of a sudden, I totally believe in love at first sight. This dress is the fabric version of prince charming — actually, even better! The elegant square neckline, slim-yet-stretchy fit, mesh lantern sleeves — the swoon-worthy details don’t stop. It’s everything you could want in a comfy mid-length dress, holiday-themed or not. This frock almost has too much potential.

Reviewers are wearing it to holiday parties (I’d assume the red, green or black ones!), date nights, weddings, cocktail parties and beyond. If you don’t buy it for the holidays, scoop it up for New Year’s Eve! That’s what I’ll be doing. One less thing to think about in the new year: finding a gorgeous, versatile dress for any formal RSVP.

Did I mention this elusive Mr. Right of a dress is on sale?

Get the Mascomoda Elegant Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $34 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

With 24 colors to choose from, you’re bound to find a perfect match. I’m eyeing the wine red or black variations for a classy and sophisticated aesthetic. Since it’s on sale, you can grab one for yourself and one for a friend — even if that friend is actually you. We won’t judge!

And with fabric that’s extra soft and stretchy, you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. The dress is designed to flatter any body type with its ruched and bodycon style around the torso and waist, both of which contrast beautifully with poofy sleeves. No worries about the lantern sleeves shifting around though — they have elastic at the cuffs which isn’t too loose or too tight. Just right!

For the ultimate fashion statement, rock the dress with some cute gold heels, layered jewelry and a gold-studded clutch. Breathtaking! Layered necklaces go particularly well with the neckline of this dress. Since the garment is a solid color, you can get really creative with accessories! Don’t be afraid to add some glitz, glam and sparkle — ’tis the season, after all. You’ll make a grand appearance at your next cocktail party without even trying!

And I’m not alone: reviewers — who have already purchased the dress — are enamored with it it. Many note the flattering fit, highlighting that it accents the curves in all the right places and is tight without being see-through. One of the only complaints I could find: buyers wish there were even more colors!

