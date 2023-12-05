Your account
Shop the Best Luxury Gifts From Tory Burch for the Holidays

By
Tory Burch holiday gifts
Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mariah Carey may not “care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree,” but we definitely do! ‘Tis the season to go shopping, and we’re decking the halls all the way to checkout.

Tory Burch is the ultimate destination for luxury gifts, from clothing and handbags to jewelry and perfume. Surprise that special someone in your life with these gorgeous goodies that will make their days merry and bright (we’re not kidding — so many of these styles sparkle and shine!). These fashion and beauty staples are trendy and timeless, chic and classic. Browse our top picks below, starting at just $30!

Embrace Ambition Bracelet

Embrace Ambition Bracelets
Tory Burch

Created in collaboration with the Tory Burch Foundation, this bracelet encourages women to embrace ambition. You go, girl! Choose from 10 different colors of cord.

$30.00
See It!

Mini Kira Tweed Flap Bag

tweed Tory Burch bag
Tory Burch

We’re seriously smitten with this tweed evening bag! Featuring a convertible crossbody strap and woven tinsel tweed, this purse is perfect for a holiday party.

$398.00
See It!

Miller Pavé Stud Earring

pave earrings
Tory Burch

Tell me about it, stud. Designed with Tory Burch’s signature Double T, these elegant earrings twinkle with crystals and 18k gold- or silver-plated brass.

$98.00
See It!

Wool Après-Ski Sweater

apres ski sweater
Tory Burch

It’s après-ski season! Stay cozy all winter in this stylish sweater.

$348.00
See It!

Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

Fleming shoulder bag
Tory Burch

Elevate your everyday style with this bestselling shoulder bag! Crafted with diamond quilting, smooth leather, a brushed gold chain, tassel and Double T embossed bombé, this convertible crossbody is simply stunning.

$498.00
See It!

Claire Cap-Toe Ballet Flat

cap-toe ballet flats
Tory Burch

Ballet flats are trending right now! Channel Chanel with this cap-toe style from Tory Burch.

$248.00
See It!

Mini Coffret Eau de Parfum Set

perfume set
Tory Burch

Looking for a new signature scent? This set of five fragrances is such a great gift!

$70.00
See It!

Mini Fleming Soft Chain Tote

quilted chain tote
Tory Burch

Made from soft leather, this mini tote bag looks so luxe! It also happens to be one of Tory’s favorites, so it has the designer’s seal of approval.

$498.00
See It!

Miller Pavé Knotted Sandal

knotted sandals
Tory Burch

Make the whole place shimmer in this pavé knotted sandals! An iconic Tory Burch shoe, these sandals are ideal for a warm-weather getaway.

$298.00
See It!

Silver Classic Down Puffer

silver puffer
Tory Burch

Silver linings! Get ready for ski season in this metallic down puffer.

$598.00
See It!

Ella Chain Tote

chain tote
Tory Burch

This popular chain tote bag is large enough to store all your essentials and then some! Take this tote from the office to the airport.

$298.00
See It!

