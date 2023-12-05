The Best Personalized Gifts at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re looking for a special gift for a special person, whether that’s a husband, child, best friend, aunt — anyone who adds significant meaning to your life. And we get it: You want to give them something they definitely wouldn’t get from someone else — something that shows you put time, effort and thoughtfulness into shopping for them. In this case, personalized gifts are the way to go!

Related: The lululemon Holiday Gift Guide Is Everything — Shop Our Favorites Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more! Doing some holiday shopping? Whether you want to seriously wow a loved one — or treat yourself to a well-deserved gift — make lululemon your first stop! The […]

The holidays are all about giving back to those who love most, and Nordstrom has a slew of personalizable gifts to help you go the extra mile this year. If you’re going to buy something for someone, you might as well make it an item which will feel extra special, right? From custom books, to jewelry and blankets, we’ve got your back. The best personalized and meaningful gifts are below!

This Engravable Bracelet

This dainty bracelet has space for eight characters on a beautiful Havana-inspired wavy plate. It could be a name, a date, initials, a place — anything you want the person to think about when they see it. The bracelet is fully adjustable, adding to the custom flare.

See it: Get the Monica Vinader Havana Engravable Mini Friendship Bracelet for $150 at Nordstrom!

This Personalized Blanket

Know someone who recently had a baby? A soft knit monogram blanket is both practical and thoughtful. This personalized blanket is neutral in color, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t know the room’s exact color scheme.

See it: Get the Butterscotch Blankees ‘Script’ Personalized Blanket for $69 at Nordstrom!

This Big Brother Book and Medal

Let’s face it: it’s not always easy becoming an older brother! Welcoming a new baby into the family can be tough on kids as they adjust to different dynamic. If you have or know a boy going through this change, remind him how super and incredible he is with this gift! There is also a customizable book for the incredible big sisters too.

See it: Get the ‘The Super, Incredible Big Brother’ Personalized Hardcover Book & Medal for $40 at Nordstrom!

Related: 21 Purr-Fect Holiday Gifts for Cats, Dogs and the Owners Who Love Them Pets are extended members of our families. We nurture and care for them — they have larger-than-life personalities and deliver the sweetest cuddles. We spend so much time bonding with and learning from them. Since pets bring Us so much joy, it’s only right that they wake up to gifts during the holiday season like […]

This Leather Luggage Tag

A durable leather luggage tag is one of the most useful gifts for the travel guy or gal in your life. They are also thoughtful, letting the travel enthusiast know you care about their interests — and their wellbeing, because nobody likes lost or stolen luggage!

See it: Get the ROYCE New York Personalized Leather Luggage Tag for $38 (originally $50) at Nordstrom!

This Initial Pendant Necklace

In case you haven’t noticed, young adults are rocking these gold initial necklaces left and right. A glossy tone and sparkling crystals make this a noteworthy variation, perfect for the sparkly person on your list.

See it: Get the BaubleBar Initial Pendant Necklace for $38 at Nordstrom!

This ‘Goodnight Little Me’ Bedtime Book

A whimsical storybook using your little one’s name will make naptime or bedtime a breeze. This personalized book is a fan-favorite, snagging almost five stars across the board. It becomes a precious keepsake as the child grows!

See it: Get the ‘Goodnight Little Me’ Personalized Book for $40 at Nordstrom!

This Diamond Initial Pendant

If you’re eager to splurge on a piece of jewelry, this 18-karat gold necklace is the one to beat! It’s stunning on its own, but will look great layered with other small, delicate necklaces. In case you can’t tell, initial necklaces are seriously in!

See it: Get the Icon Pavé Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace for $395 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more personalized gifts at Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us