In today’s economic climate, everyone is looking to save a few dollars and get more bang for their buck — especially when it comes to clothing! Whether you’re into athleisure or more dressy formal attire, finding good deals on apparel which looks like you spent thousands of dollars has never been easier. Thankfully, you have Us to help you navigate these “pricey” fashion waters!

With the holidays in full swing, now is the time to finish gift shopping for everyone on your list — or get a head start on treating yourself while sales are still on! Whatever the reason, keep reading to see some of our favorite picks for $150 and under that will make everyone think you’ve shelled out big bucks!

Dresses

1. So Soft: Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line features a long sleeveless dress that’s perfect for any moment!

2. Chic in Satin: Michael Kors is known for crafting sophisticated garments, and this satin short-sleeve midi dress lives up to the aesthetic!

3. Festive Turtleneck: Winter calls for turtlenecks — whether in sweater or dress form — and this mock neck dress one from CeCe has a flared skirt.

4. Occasional Celebrations: Dress the Population’s Tiffany dress is an excellent option for all of your upcoming holiday parties. It comes in multiple colors and has a bold one-shoulder design!

5. Breezy Neutrals: The Elizabeth Nap Dress by Hill House Home is a breezy option that offers plenty of versatility!

Sweaters

6. Your New Favorite Sweater: This designer sweater has enough class to go from the ski slopes to an office meeting — and it’s only $84!

7. Boho Glamour: Farm Rio’s ribbed gold-toned-buttoned cardigan has four bright-gold buttons which are sure to catch anyone’s eye, and it has exaggerated trim for an added fashion element (it’s also 29% off)!

8. Cozy Chic: Whether you need a cardigan to wear around the house or for when errands call, Barefoot Dreams’ Cozychic drawstring cardigan can handle it all!

9. Shaker-Stitch Realness: For those who prefer chunky knits, grab Design History’s Shaker-Stitch Sweater for 20% off!

10. The Airy Option: Harping on our previous thoughts, turtlenecks are essential. This one from Free People is made with cotton and has a delicate, flowy disposition for a comfy winter look.

Outerwear

11. Everything You Need: A trench coat is an essential that everyone should have in their closet. London Fog’s double-breasted trench with a belt comes in two colors and exudes elegance.

12. Closet Staple: This “coatigan,” as ANRABESS puts it, has a smart-yet-relaxed appearance that would lend itself well to any closet!

13. Winter Essential: Perhaps the warmest choice on this list comes from Levi’s with its quilted teddy coat. It features a teddy-like fleece on the outside and has many pockets for interior and exterior storage.

Boots

14. Comfy Chelsea: The Drop’s Campbell Sherpa Chelsea Boot comes lined in sherpa and boasts three colorways!

15. Everyday Pumps: Neutral-colored boots are a must for any woman — and this pair by Schutz gets the job done — pointedly!

16. Rugged Appeal: Lug sole boots — characterized by their chunky, stacked sole — have been a trend for some time now, and you can get Sam Edelman’s rendition for 30% off right now!

17. Supple Suede: Suede is almost synonymous with the fall and winter for good reason, and Cole Haan’s Chrystie 75MM Suede Square-Toe Boots prove why! This boot has a sharp square and a not-so-high heel for an efficient walking shoe.

