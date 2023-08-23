Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chances are, you’ve recently received an invitation for an upcoming fall wedding. Once your RSVP and gift are taken care of, there’s one important question to answer: What are you going to wear?

Instead of scrambling at the last minute, we’re going to show you 17 of our favorite early fall wedding guest dresses to grab now. Even if you do wait until the last minute, the Amazon Prime picks will definitely be there for you with fast shipping! We have dresses for different dress codes, styles and budgets — shop below!

Casual

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Remember, unless specified, a casual wedding dress code does not mean jeans and a T-shirt! Instead, opt for a dress that you could wear casually, but is still elevated. This Dokotoo dress will always be a top pick!

2. We Also Love: This floral Jollycode dress is another lovely pick. It’s comfy too, thanks to its smocked waist and batwing sleeves!

3. We Can’t Forget: Colorful but in a muted way, this Johnny Was twist-front dress from Saks Fifth Avenue is so, so cute. It’s on sale too!

4. In Tiers: Get into the fall vibes with a classic fall shade. This Zesica tiered dress comes in multiple shades of brown, khaki, orange, yellow, etc.!

5. Flower Girl: This is a great time of year for a short hem but long sleeves. This ditsy floral Time and Tru dress exclusively from Walmart is also under $20!

Semi-Formal/Cocktail

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Cocktail is technically slightly dressier than semi-formal, but many people use them interchangeably and would be happy with either at their wedding. We can’t imagine a better pick for fall than this orange floral Cantonwalker slip dress!

7. We Also Love: The sophistication of this Aidan Mattox one-sleeve dress from Saks is unmatched. Perfect for an enchanting evening celebration!

8. We Can’t Forget: This sateen ASTR The Label dress is charming, romantic and so ready for the photo booth. Grab it from Revolve!

9. Pleats, Please: The pretty pleated skirt works beautifully with the surplice neckline and puff sleeves of this Merokeety midi dress!

10. Ruffling Things Up: The layered ruffles on this tie-waist Grace Karin dress are floaty and fabulous, especially with the floral silhouettes!

11. Going Strapless: If you’re a strapless fan, this Anrabess dress is for you. Simple, sleek, timeless!

Black Tie/White Tie

12. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re wearing a dress, white tie and black tie are fairly interchangeable. Floor-length, fancy gowns. White tie is a little more formal, so keep that in mind when accessorizing or choosing patterns. This Ever-Pretty off-the-shoulder dress works for either!

13. We Also Love: These dress codes are a great opportunity to splurge on a designer gown! This Amanda Uprichard silk halter gown from Saks is a show-stopper in every color!

14. We Can’t Forget: Anthropologie has a whole section of black tie dresses. This velvet Jenny Yoo gown is so nice for a chilly fall affair!

15. Glitz and Glam: If the wedding you’re attending is all about sparkling glamor and eye-catching drama, check out this Miss Ord gown!

16. Excellent Asymmetry: This one-shoulder Katie May dress shows just the right amount of skin for an elegant look. Grab it from Saks Fifth Avenue!

17. Last but Not Least: Love corset-inspired fashion? You’ll feel like a complete queen in this Ababalaya gown!

