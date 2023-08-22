Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the perks of growing up is that most of the rules from childhood don’t exist anymore. No bedtime, no curfew! Want to stay up late watching TV on a school night? Go for it! Craving fast food instead of a healthy meal? Get in your car and head to the drive-thru! Don’t feel like wearing a bra? No bra, no problem!

Back in the day, I prayed for my boobs to grow so I could finally fit into a real bra (the life of a late bloomer). But by the time I finally hit puberty, lingerie lost its novelty — and now I never want to wear a bra again! Bras make me feel like I’m locked in a metal cage with underwire rubbing against my ribs. Ditch the torture devices and feel free with these nipple pasties instead!

Get the Quxiang 5 Pairs Pasties Nipple Covers for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

These pasties provide comfort and coverage at the same time — no nip slips here! Simply stick on these reusable adhesives to cover up your chest. Painless and modest! I particularly love this five-pack of pasties because you can reuse them time and time again, and they retain their stickiness! And they also come in a cute pink pouch for travel.

If you’re new to the world of nipple covers, allow me to explain their effectiveness. How many times have you struggled to find the right bra to wear with a backless dress or a top with a plunging neckline? Even strapless bras don’t always work with every outfit! Throw away the fashion tape — I have a better solution. Made wth lightweight silicone, these pasties smooth down your nips so they’re hidden underneath clothing. Plus, you don’t have to count down the hours until you can take your bra off at home! Bye-bye, bras! Hello, happiness!

Ever since I started using nipple covers, I rarely wear an actual bra. Sure, there’s not as much support, but I’d trade comfort for cleavage any day!

