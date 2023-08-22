Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One of the perks of growing up is that most of the rules from childhood don’t exist anymore. No bedtime, no curfew! Want to stay up late watching TV on a school night? Go for it! Craving fast food instead of a healthy meal? Get in your car and head to the drive-thru! Don’t feel like wearing a bra? No bra, no problem!
Back in the day, I prayed for my boobs to grow so I could finally fit into a real bra (the life of a late bloomer). But by the time I finally hit puberty, lingerie lost its novelty — and now I never want to wear a bra again! Bras make me feel like I’m locked in a metal cage with underwire rubbing against my ribs. Ditch the torture devices and feel free with these nipple pasties instead!
Get the Quxiang 5 Pairs Pasties Nipple Covers for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2023, but are subject to change.
These pasties provide comfort and coverage at the same time — no nip slips here! Simply stick on these reusable adhesives to cover up your chest. Painless and modest! I particularly love this five-pack of pasties because you can reuse them time and time again, and they retain their stickiness! And they also come in a cute pink pouch for travel.
If you’re new to the world of nipple covers, allow me to explain their effectiveness. How many times have you struggled to find the right bra to wear with a backless dress or a top with a plunging neckline? Even strapless bras don’t always work with every outfit! Throw away the fashion tape — I have a better solution. Made wth lightweight silicone, these pasties smooth down your nips so they’re hidden underneath clothing. Plus, you don’t have to count down the hours until you can take your bra off at home! Bye-bye, bras! Hello, happiness!
Get the Quxiang 5 Pairs Pasties Nipple Covers for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2023, but are subject to change.
Ever since I started using nipple covers, I rarely wear an actual bra. Sure, there’s not as much support, but I’d trade comfort for cleavage any day!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Other Nipple Covers We Love:
- Nippies Nipple Covers
- Zhowehall 5-Pair Nipple Covers
- Charm King 4-Pair Nipple Covers
- Muqu Reusable Silicone Nipple Covers
- Quxiang 4-Pair Nipple Covers
- Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups
- Neats Hypoallergenic Nipple Covers
Not quite done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!