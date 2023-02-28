Cancel OK
10 Best Bras to Give You a Natural-Looking Lift

We tend to wear bralettes when we want to feel comfortable, but sometimes, a little extra lifting action is necessary for a specific type of outfit! Whether you’re rocking a low-cut top and want some extra cleavage or simply donning a sultry dress, a lifting bra can completely change the appearance of your ensemble. Of course, you want to make sure to select the right style which suits your needs.

Whether you’re in the market for a little hint of lift or an ample amount of added volume, we found so many different options that may be what you’re searching for. Check out which styles made our ultimate lifting list below!

Le Mystere Women's Dream Tisha Bra

Le Mystere Womens Dream Tisha Bras, Natural, 34F US
Le Mystere
This bra doesn’t have a ton of added padding, but it still offers some lifting and shaping support well-suited for larger cup sizes! The seamless design works well for more form-fitting ensembles, and shoppers say it’s the ‘perfect bra for all day comfort.’

Pros

  • Extensive size range
  • Thick, supportive straps
  • Seamless design
  • Breathable moisture-wicking material

Cons

  • Sizing may be tricky
$55.00
See it!

Deyllo Women’s Strapless Underwire Full Coverage Multiway Bra

Deyllo Women’s Strapless Bra Underwire Full Coverage Multiway Bra Plus Size Red Carpet(Nude, 38C)
Deyllo
The lift from this strapless bra comes from the expanded wide band with four clasps in the back. And if you do need straps for added support, it comes with a removable set you can attach on an as needed basis.

Pros

  • Comes with adjustable straps
  • Extra wide band for added support
  • Plus-size friendly
  • Multiple colors to choose from

Cons

  • Sizes may run large
Starting at $23.99
See it!

Bali Women's Passion Comfort Light Lift Underwire Bra

Bali womens Passion for Comfort Light Lift Underwire Df0082 Full Coverage Bra, Black Lace, 34C US
Bali
This bra has the slightest touch of additional padding on the very bottom of the cups which adds a bit of lift without going overboard. Reviewers say it has a comfortable fit that works for all-day wear and the right level of lift for larger cup sizes!

Pros

  • Minimal lift padding
  • B-DDD Cups available
  • Thicker shoulder straps and waistband

Cons

  • Price range can vary
  • May run small
Starting at $18.99
See it!

Wingslove Women's Push Up Deep V Plunge Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Wingslove Women's Push Up Bra Deep V Plunge Underwire T-Shirt Bra Multiway 2 Cups Up（Nude,32D
Wingslove
Va-va-voom is what you’re going to get with this bra! If you want serious lift, the padding can add up to two cup sizes while still looking natural. It enhances the bust and gives you a sultrier look that shoppers are obsessed with!

Pros

  • High volume padding
  • Natural look
  • Tons of color options
  • Adjustable straps

Cons

  • May run small
  • A little expensive
Starting at $29.99
See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Push Up Bra

Vanity Fair Womens Push Up Bra, Underwire - Beige, 34B US
Vanity Fair
If you’re looking for added lift on a less extra level, this bra adds a cup size for a small boost. Shoppers say the shape it creates looks gorgeous and it’s comfortable enough to wear all day!

Pros

  • Adds an extra cup size
  • Tons of color options
  • Multi-packs available

Cons

  • Larger cup sizes not available
$26.60
See it!

Skarlett Blue Women Breathless Multi-Way Push-Up Bra

Skarlett Blue Women Breathless Multi-Way Push-Up Bra (Cashmere, 30DD)
Skarlett Blue
Bras with padding can feel heavy, but this one uses extra light air foam to provide you the lift you want without weighing you down! Reviewers say the shape of the cups is perfect for low-cut tops and dresses.

Pros

  • Great cup shape
  • Weightless padding
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Only two colors available
Starting at $42.00
See it!

Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Push-up Bra

Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Push-up Bra, White, 34B
Smart & Sexy
Thousands of shoppers call this bra their go-to for any date night or other special occasion! It comes in so many different colors which you can match with your underwear to create an adorable set.

Pros

  • Bestselling style
  • Comfortable fit
  • Extensive size range

Cons

  • Sizing may be a little off
  • Cups may cause some gaping
Starting at $14.94
See it!

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Underwire Lift Convertible T-Shirt Bra

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Underwire Lift Convertible T-Shirt Bra RF2691A, Rich Black, 36C
Warner's
The areas where this bra has additional padding results in a smooth and natural look. Reviewers say they adore this option — it’s become their new everyday go-to!

Pros

  • Minimal lifting action
  • Comfortable
  • Smoothing fabric
  • Convertible racerback straps

Cons

  • Limited sizing
  • Only three colors available
Starting at $26.45
See it!

Maidenform Women's Natural Boost Demi Bra

Maidenform Women's Natural Boost Demi Bra, Latte Lift,36C
Maidenform
This could be the perfect everyday push-up bra of your dreams! It does add an extra cup size for added volume and works with a ton of different outfits, whether you’re going for a casual or dressy ensemble.

Pros

  • Comfortable, easy-to-wear design
  • Moderate-to-high lift
  • Extensive sizing
  • Adjustable straps

Cons

  • May not be the most supportive
  • Some sizes unavailable
Starting at $17.25
See it!

ALLSBRA Silicone Invisible Lift Stick On Bra

Silicone Invisible Lift Up Bra Stick On Bra Stickers Breast Lift Petals Adhesive Bra Reusable Backless Strapless Bra Deep V Push Up Self Adhesive Bra Sticky Bra Nude
ALLSBRA
This is not your typical bra, but it likely will give you the most natural and effortless lift! The silicone cups stick and mold to your shape and you can lift up the girls using the longer top tabs. We love having an option like this when we have a backless or strapless ensemble!

Pros

  • Reusable
  • Totally seamless

Cons

  • Only one size and color available
  • Adhesive may not last long
$22.99
See it!
