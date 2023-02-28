10 Best Bras to Give You a Natural-Looking Lift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We tend to wear bralettes when we want to feel comfortable, but sometimes, a little extra lifting action is necessary for a specific type of outfit! Whether you’re rocking a low-cut top and want some extra cleavage or simply donning a sultry dress, a lifting bra can completely change the appearance of your ensemble. Of course, you want to make sure to select the right style which suits your needs.
Whether you’re in the market for a little hint of lift or an ample amount of added volume, we found so many different options that may be what you’re searching for. Check out which styles made our ultimate lifting list below!
Le Mystere Women's Dream Tisha Bra
Pros
- Extensive size range
- Thick, supportive straps
- Seamless design
- Breathable moisture-wicking material
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
Deyllo Women’s Strapless Underwire Full Coverage Multiway Bra
Pros
- Comes with adjustable straps
- Extra wide band for added support
- Plus-size friendly
- Multiple colors to choose from
Cons
- Sizes may run large
Bali Women's Passion Comfort Light Lift Underwire Bra
Pros
- Minimal lift padding
- B-DDD Cups available
- Thicker shoulder straps and waistband
Cons
- Price range can vary
- May run small
Wingslove Women's Push Up Deep V Plunge Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Pros
- High volume padding
- Natural look
- Tons of color options
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- May run small
- A little expensive
Vanity Fair Women's Push Up Bra
Pros
- Adds an extra cup size
- Tons of color options
- Multi-packs available
Cons
- Larger cup sizes not available
Skarlett Blue Women Breathless Multi-Way Push-Up Bra
Pros
- Great cup shape
- Weightless padding
- Comfortable
Cons
- Only two colors available
Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Push-up Bra
Pros
- Bestselling style
- Comfortable fit
- Extensive size range
Cons
- Sizing may be a little off
- Cups may cause some gaping
Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Underwire Lift Convertible T-Shirt Bra
Pros
- Minimal lifting action
- Comfortable
- Smoothing fabric
- Convertible racerback straps
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Only three colors available
Maidenform Women's Natural Boost Demi Bra
Pros
- Comfortable, easy-to-wear design
- Moderate-to-high lift
- Extensive sizing
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- May not be the most supportive
- Some sizes unavailable
ALLSBRA Silicone Invisible Lift Stick On Bra
Pros
- Reusable
- Totally seamless
Cons
- Only one size and color available
- Adhesive may not last long
