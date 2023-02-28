10 Best Bras to Give You a Natural-Looking Lift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to wear bralettes when we want to feel comfortable, but sometimes, a little extra lifting action is necessary for a specific type of outfit! Whether you’re rocking a low-cut top and want some extra cleavage or simply donning a sultry dress, a lifting bra can completely change the appearance of your ensemble. Of course, you want to make sure to select the right style which suits your needs.

Whether you’re in the market for a little hint of lift or an ample amount of added volume, we found so many different options that may be what you’re searching for. Check out which styles made our ultimate lifting list below!

Le Mystere Women's Dream Tisha Bra This bra doesn’t have a ton of added padding, but it still offers some lifting and shaping support well-suited for larger cup sizes! The seamless design works well for more form-fitting ensembles, and shoppers say it’s the ‘perfect bra for all day comfort.’ Pros Extensive size range

Thick, supportive straps

Seamless design

Breathable moisture-wicking material Cons Sizing may be tricky $55.00 See it!

Deyllo Women’s Strapless Underwire Full Coverage Multiway Bra The lift from this strapless bra comes from the expanded wide band with four clasps in the back. And if you do need straps for added support, it comes with a removable set you can attach on an as needed basis. Pros Comes with adjustable straps

Extra wide band for added support

Plus-size friendly

Multiple colors to choose from Cons Sizes may run large Starting at $23.99 See it!

Bali Women's Passion Comfort Light Lift Underwire Bra This bra has the slightest touch of additional padding on the very bottom of the cups which adds a bit of lift without going overboard. Reviewers say it has a comfortable fit that works for all-day wear and the right level of lift for larger cup sizes! Pros Minimal lift padding

B-DDD Cups available

Thicker shoulder straps and waistband Cons Price range can vary

May run small Starting at $18.99 See it!

Wingslove Women's Push Up Deep V Plunge Underwire T-Shirt Bra Va-va-voom is what you’re going to get with this bra! If you want serious lift, the padding can add up to two cup sizes while still looking natural. It enhances the bust and gives you a sultrier look that shoppers are obsessed with! Pros High volume padding

Natural look

Tons of color options

Adjustable straps Cons May run small

A little expensive Starting at $29.99 See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Push Up Bra If you’re looking for added lift on a less extra level, this bra adds a cup size for a small boost. Shoppers say the shape it creates looks gorgeous and it’s comfortable enough to wear all day! Pros Adds an extra cup size

Tons of color options

Multi-packs available Cons Larger cup sizes not available $26.60 See it!

Skarlett Blue Women Breathless Multi-Way Push-Up Bra Bras with padding can feel heavy, but this one uses extra light air foam to provide you the lift you want without weighing you down! Reviewers say the shape of the cups is perfect for low-cut tops and dresses. Pros Great cup shape

Weightless padding

Comfortable Cons Only two colors available Starting at $42.00 See it!

Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Push-up Bra Thousands of shoppers call this bra their go-to for any date night or other special occasion! It comes in so many different colors which you can match with your underwear to create an adorable set. Pros Bestselling style

Comfortable fit

Extensive size range Cons Sizing may be a little off

Cups may cause some gaping Starting at $14.94 See it!

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Underwire Lift Convertible T-Shirt Bra The areas where this bra has additional padding results in a smooth and natural look. Reviewers say they adore this option — it’s become their new everyday go-to! Pros Minimal lifting action

Comfortable

Smoothing fabric

Convertible racerback straps Cons Limited sizing

Only three colors available Starting at $26.45 See it!

Maidenform Women's Natural Boost Demi Bra This could be the perfect everyday push-up bra of your dreams! It does add an extra cup size for added volume and works with a ton of different outfits, whether you’re going for a casual or dressy ensemble. Pros Comfortable, easy-to-wear design

Moderate-to-high lift

Extensive sizing

Adjustable straps Cons May not be the most supportive

Some sizes unavailable Starting at $17.25 See it!

ALLSBRA Silicone Invisible Lift Stick On Bra This is not your typical bra, but it likely will give you the most natural and effortless lift! The silicone cups stick and mold to your shape and you can lift up the girls using the longer top tabs. We love having an option like this when we have a backless or strapless ensemble! Pros Reusable

Totally seamless

Cons Only one size and color available

Adhesive may not last long $22.99 See it!

