17 Best Wireless Bras That You Can Wear All Day Without Pain

Comfy bras or bust! At this point, we just don’t have the patience for underwire bras that cut into our skin. We still need chest support, but we can’t stand painful push-ups. Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for coverage! There are plenty of bras out there that still provide a lingerie lift without added strain.

We rounded up our 17 favorite wire-free bras for a feel-good fit. No more racing home to take off your bra at the end of a long day! Once you put on this wireless alternative, you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra. Shop these live-in lingerie options below!

1. Crafted with smooth padding and super soft fabric, this Victoria’s Secret push-up bra magically gives you a lift without any underwire — just $45!

2. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to design a bra that is both comfortable and functional. This Skims sculpting bralette shapes and supports at the same time — just $32!

3. This full-figure back-smoothing bra is the no. 1 bestseller in everyday bras on Amazon. Available in underwire or wireless, this popular bra comes in a wide range of sizes — originally $46, now just $21!

4. Featuring full triangle cups and a contoured slip-on design, this buttery soft wire-free bra gives you a boost while keeping you comfortable — starting at just $38!

5. One shopper called this rib bralette “the best bra ever”! Ultra-comfy and supportive, this wireless wonder is a closet staple — starting at just $10!

6. We finally figured out the secret behind Victoria’s Secret: Even though this lightly-lined bra looks like an underwire, it’s actually wireless! The Memory Fit design adds support and conforms to your curves, while the plunging neckline allows you to style the bra with a variety of cuts — just $45!

7. Silky-smooth fabric and wireless support? Say less. This top-rated V-neck bralette features a bonded band for added comfort — just $49!

8. No wires, elastic or seams in sight! This scoop neck bra with adjustable straps gives you a one-inch lift while staying virtually invisible underneath clothing — starting at just $38!

9. This Skims bandeau bralette stretches across curves and feels like a second skin! Available in 16 colors and sizes XXS to 4X ­— just $28!

10. Made to form to your body’s natural shape, this Free People wireless bralette is a comfy classic. So flattering for lounging or layering — just $28!

11. “Best bra I’ve ever purchased!” one shopper declared. This full-coverage soft-cup bra features a satiny floral jacquard pattern for the ultimate luxe lingerie moment — just $65!

12. According to one customer, “This is the most comfortable and supportive bra I’ve ever had!” This lightly-lined seamless stretch bra features side-smoothing panels for underarm sculpting — originally $40, now just $25!

13. This wire-free lift bra is called the “Cloud 9” for a reason! “Amazingly soft” with a light lift and back-smoothing comfort — originally $40, now just $25!

14. Wearing a bra should be a breeze! Enjoy the cool comfort of this everyday wire-free bra — originally $48, now just $22!

15. Skims, you did it again! This crossover bralette is the epitome of comfort. As one shopper said, “I can move, sleep or do whatever and feel like my girls are good” — just $32!

16. Dubbed “the wonder bra” by one satisfied shopper, this stretchy bra gives you support without wires. And the adjustable straps can convert from regular to criss-cross — just $12!

17. For a snug fit and a little lift minus the discomfort, this wireless T-shirt bra is a dream — originally $38, now just $20!

