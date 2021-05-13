17 Push-Up Bras That Are Actually Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a push-up bra feels completely out of the norm right now. We’ve been living in loungewear and bralettes for over a year! Alas, we’re well aware that special occasions are on the horizon, and we may want to add some extra lift and shape to our looks. Naturally, we’re pickier about the type of bras we rock these days — first and foremost, we’re looking for comfort!

You may not think that a push-up bra would actually be comfortable, but we found a slew of options that thousands of shoppers swear by. Check out the best of the brassieres below!

17 Seriously Comfy Push-Up Bras

1. A lacy push-up bra like this one from Smart & Sexy is a dreamy pick for hot date nights!

2. This full coverage push-up from Leonisa provides extra support, which is excellent for any shopper with a larger chest size!

3. A push-up bra that lifts and is completely wire-free? This bra from Lively is truly a miracle!

4. The scalloped edges on this b.tempt’d push-up bra give it a seriously seamless look, which is ideal for tight tops and dresses!

5. This Wingslove push-up is super simple throughout its design, but it promises to provide two extra cup sizes worth of lift. Buying now!

6. ThirdLove’s classic plunge push-up bra is one of their top sellers, and gives you just a touch of comfortable lift that’s made for everyday wear.

7. We also love this demi cup push-up from Calvin Klein for casual events. Is this the ultimate brunch bra?

8. If you’re looking for some sultry lift, this Deyllo push-up bra can add a cup size — plus, we’re crushing on the lace design!

9. Another great wireless push-up bra option is this version from Skarlett Blue that reviewers are obsessed with!

10. This simple push-up from Hanes is as trusty as the brand’s tees.

11. Shoppers note that the fit of this push-up bra from Wacoal is one of their absolute favorites, and that it has the optimal amount of coverage!

12. We’re obsessed with the shapewear feel that this bra from Spanx has, which is fabulous if you need something that’s extra supportive.

13. This Maidenform push-up bra is padded to perfection. There will be no uncomfortable poking with this bad boy on!

14. The lace overlay design of this ThirdLove plunge push-up bra looks seriously stunning. Selfie goals!

15. You can lace up the front of this FallSweet bra more tightly if you want some added lift!

16. This demi push-up bra from Maidenform comes in every possible color option that you could think of. Pick up a few!

17. The balconette style of this Rosme push-up bra is suitable for square-neck tops or low-cut shirts!

