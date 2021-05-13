Scoop Up a Red Dress Like Meghan Markle’s $1,970 Version for Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always love when Meghan Markle makes an official appearance on our screens. First, we just love hearing whatever it is she has to say, but second, it means we’re about to get some major fashion inspiration. This time around, she appeared on Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World broadcast on Saturday, May 8, 2021, and her dress made waves!

Markle’s button-up dress was red with an all-over poppy print, which left fans speculating over if it was a hint about the name of her future daughter. It also left Us wondering if we could grab the same dress for ourselves. Turns out the original silk Carolina Herrera is $1,970, so that’s a no go — but that’s okay, because we found a similar version on Amazon for under $40!

Get the Goodthreads Georgette 3/4-sleeve Button-Front Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Goodthreads dress, an Amazon exclusive, is also a bold red with a white poppy print. The main difference, really, is that it costs 98% less than the one Markle wore. Win! It has a V-neckline, fully-functional buttons running down the entire front and it’s even a georgette dress, so the fabric has a fluid drape to it that can be compared to silk. Also like Markle’s, there’s a flattering waist-cinching effect!

This dress adds on the amazing details with side pockets and accent sleeves. The sleeves are three-quarter length, but they gather at the shoulders and at the cuffs to create a slight balloon puff look. We love a good accent sleeve, but we especially love when a piece doesn’t overdo it. This kind of style gives it more wearability!

While the red poppy print is obviously the way to go for most directly channeling Markle’s look, this Goodthreads dress comes in five other colors you can check out as well. There’s a black version with a palm print as well as a black floral, a light yellow floral and two different navy florals!

Best of all is that while this dress is a statement maker, it’s actually quite versatile. It will go perfectly well with white sneakers, chunky or low-profile, but you can also pair it with black ballet flats or a pair of booties. Dress it up with silver or gold heels, or dress it down with some UGGs. We love the idea of all of the above!

Not your style? Check out other floral dresses here! See more from Goodthreads here

