Bras can be the bane of our existence. You know the feeling of getting home after a long day and finally taking off your underwire harness? Pure joy. We want to experience that euphoric freedom all the time, not just at night. Even sports bras can feel restricting if they’re too tight! We know we need these undergarments for support, but they often end up hurting Us more than they help Us. This is not a case of “no pain, no gain” — we shouldn’t have to suffer in order to stop sagging.

What if we told you that there’s a lingerie loophole? We just found a bralette that truly is the best of both worlds — the lift of a bra with the comfort of a T-shirt. We know, it sounds too good to be true. But believe it or not, this is not an April Fool’s prank. This padded lace bralette from Amazon gives you the va va voom look without the added agony. We’re spilling all the juicy details below, so keep reading!

Get the Dobreva Women’s Lace Padded Bralette Plunge Wireless Longline Bra for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ladies, treat yourself to the Dobreva Women’s Lace Padded Bralette Plunge Wireless Longline Bra. Say goodbye to underwire and hello to your new favorite undergarment! Made from soft lacey material, this bralette is cozy enough to be worn lounging around the house or even sleeping. Plus, there are removable pads so you can customize your fit.

Available in nine different colors and sizes XS-XL, this bralette is ideal for A through D cups. The triangle style works well under most tops, giving you just the right amount of push-up. Designed with a strappy racerback and adjustable straps, this bralette works particularly well with backless clothing. If you’re going for a sultry look, the deep V-neckline achieves that goal — but we love that the fabric underneath the bust offers extra coverage and comfort. Pro tip: many shoppers suggest ordering one size up.

You can wear this beautiful bralette under tees, tanks or dresses. With festival season around the corner, you could even rock this crop top on its own with high-waisted shorts. Very boho-chic! No matter how you choose to style this bralette, one thing’s for sure — you’ll never want to wear another bra again.

