With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re thinking it’s about time to refresh our lingerie selection. We’re looking to toss some oldies, find some exciting new sets and pieces and even pick out some year-round essentials. But where do we start? We want something new in our closet — something loved by even top celebrities.

That’s why we’re treating ourselves to some Fleur du Mal this year. This brand has been worn by so many huge names, including Jennifer Aniston, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and practically countless more. Want to see our favorite picks from the biggest categories to get you started? Let’s go!

Our Favorite Bra

To be clear, choosing just one Fleur du Mal bra is no easy feat, but we did our best. This silky triangle bra’s rouge red shade demands attention, and the gorgeous floral embroidery, metallic details and sheer, scalloped edges are pure art. Absolutely exquisite!

Get the Violet Triangle Bra (originally $158) for just $110 at Fleur du Mal! Free shipping! See all bras here!

Our Favorite Underwear

As soon as we saw the heart shape in the back of these cheeky panties, we knew they were going to be our pick. Add in the dot detailing and the silk paneling and you know these are about to become your new favorite pair!

Get the Dotty Tulle Heart Shaped Cheeky for just $58 at Fleur du Mal! Free shipping! See all underwear here!

Our Favorite Robe

This is the exact robe Aniston wore on the set of Murder Mystery 2 just a few days ago in Hawaii, so obviously it’s going to be our fave. Inspired by Japanese kimono robes, this one has wide sleeves, a drapey fit and a cinchable waist. It’s also made of 100% silk!

Get the Haori Kimono for just $595 at Fleur du Mal! Free shipping! See all robes and sleepwear here!

Our Favorite Bodysuit

We love this bodysuit because it’s made of a comfy, stretchy jersey material, but it’s majorly flirty too with its embroidery-trimmed neckline and thong back. You could also rock this one out in public with a pair of jeans or a skirt!

Get the Lily Embroidery V-Neck Plunge Bodysuit for just $275 at Fleur du Mal! Free shipping! See all bodysuits here!

Our Favorite Slip

Slip or full-length gown? Both! It’s already so gorgeous from the front, but the lace on the back truly sealed the deal for Us. This silk charmeuse piece was created to “transition seamlessly from the ballroom to the bedroom,” and it obviously succeeded!

Get the Daphne Lace Insert Gown for just $625 at Fleur du Mal! Free shipping! See all slips here!

