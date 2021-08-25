These 10 Bras Are So Comfy, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Them — Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as going braless or just wearing bralettes all day long would be a dream come true, certain outfits simply require something more supportive. Underwire bras can be incredibly unpleasant to wear, but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to score one that works!

We scoured through tons of customer testimonials to find the absolute best (and most affordable!) underwire bras that may make you forget that you’re even wearing one at all. And don’t worry: We included a couple of supportive, wire-free versions if you truly can’t be bothered with underwires. Check out our top 10 picks below!

This Classic Front-Close Bra

The front-closure of this bra will create a flattering fit that you can show off with everything from T-shirts to plunging neckline tops and dresses!

Get the Vanity Fair Women’s Illumination Full Coverage Front Close Bra for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lacy Push-Up Bra

If you want a push-up bra that’s comfy for everyday wear, shoppers say this one is seriously reliable!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Push-up Bra for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Supremely Supportive Bra

This bra was designed for larger chest sizes to provide the ample support and comfort that’s necessary for all-day wear!

Get the Wacoal Women’s Basic Beauty Contour T-Shirt Bra for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This “18 Hour” Bra

One shopper says that this is the “most comfortable bra” that they have worn in years — impressive praise!

Get the Playtex Women’s 18 Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Classic Demi Bra

If you’re looking for one of the best comfy underwires bras out there, shoppers swear this is the one to beat!

Get the Maidenform Women’s Comfort Devotion Tailored Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Wire-Free Push-Up Bra

We didn’t think that we would find a fabulous wire-free push-up bra until this one popped up!

Get the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Seamless Wire Free Push-up Bra for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Soft Wire-Free Bra

This is another excellent wire-free bra option that’s ideal for low-key, casual days.

Get the Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lightweight Mesh-Panel Bra

We adore the little peek-a-boo mesh detail along the hem of this super smooth bra!

Get the Bali Women’s One Smooth U Ultra Light Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Everyday Wire-Free Bra

Shoppers are coming back to this wire-free bra and buying more colors — it’s just that comfortable!

Get the Hanes Women’s Perfect Coverage ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sultry Date Night Bra

A lot of bras that you would wear for date nights may not be the comfiest, but shoppers found the perfect balance with this balconette number!

Get the Rosme Womens Balconette Bra With Padded Straps for prices starting at just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

