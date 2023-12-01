Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Molly Sims is the “gift whisperer.” When she’s not acting, modeling, hosting her beauty podcast Lipstick on the Rim, running her beauty brand YSE or taking care of her three children, the hostess with the mostess finds time to holiday shop for all her loved ones. “I honestly love giving gifts more than receiving,” Sims exclusively told Us Weekly. “I get immense joy in making others happy — whether that be giving them something they’ve always wanted or giving them something they would never think to buy for themselves. I mean, they don’t call me the gift whisperer for nothing!”

One item at the top of her wish list? Wander + Ivy wine. “I love the fact that I can enjoy a glass of wine without feeling the guilt of opening yet another bottle of wine that I may not finish…at least not on a Tuesday night,” Sims said. “Their single serve wine experience allows me to enjoy great tasting wine, but not go overboard or be wasteful. It’s literally the perfect pour every time.”

The supermodel shared her top holiday shopping recommendations just with Us! From purses to pajamas, these presents are all next-level luxe. Elevate your gift game with these chic, celeb-approved picks!

Dr. Dennis Gross Light It Up Faceware Bundle

“An investment piece that will work miracles on your face with LED red and blue light therapy,” Sims said. “If you are looking to impress your beauty-lover bestie, this is the gift to surprise them with.”

Bottega Veneta Jodie Leather Purse

“The bag that goes with everything… and I mean everything. It’s an understated luxury that you’ll never get sick of — even as the seasons change.”

Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous Candle

“This is the perfect gift for the hostess, or just for someone you think is f*cking fabulous! Super chic for the home but also a cheeky way to say I love you.”

Ember Smart Mug 2

“I can’t live without my Ember mug, and if you’re a busy mom like me, then this is the perfect addition to your morning routine. It keeps your coffee warm (especially while you’re racing around to get the kids ready for school), so when all is said and done, you can still enjoy your hot drink.”

Desmond and Desmond Pajamas

“Gifting pajamas that go the extra mile will always make that person feel fabulous, even as they sleep. I also love a fun print on a PJ set just for that little something extra.”

Prada Triangle Loafer

“Loafers are back this season, and I am personally obsessed with this polished cool-girl vibe. It’s an ideal gift for the fashionista who will instantly make this a staple in her wardrobe.”

Baies Large Scented Candle

“Candles never ever go out of style. It’s a gift that never fails, but also creates a ‘wow’ moment with the size and smell.”

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked

“Who doesn’t want to be gifted a lit-from-within glow? It’s the most beautiful palette that gives the effortless shimmering finish.”

Clare V. Leather Belt Bag

“From drop off to sports field, I don’t think style should ever be compromised. This is the best gift for the multi-tasking mom, because it’s functional, while still incredibly chic — now that’s the best of both worlds.”

YSE Beauty The Perfect Night Cap Holiday Kit

“There is no better gift than giving the gift of glow. This holiday kit is one I was so excited to launch because it’s the whole package: a chic skincare bag that holds our PM routine of brightening essentials in travel-friendly sizes so you can keep your skin even and glowing no matter where in the world you go.”

Wander + Ivy Reds & Rose Set

“This is for my mommas who crave a glass of good wine once the kids go to bed. This single serve glass bottle set is the best to satisfy your craving for vino without opening up an entire bottle of wine and letting it go to waste.”

