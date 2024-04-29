Mike Myers showed off a new look at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

The 60-year-old actor debuted a gray buzz cut at the red carpet soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27, which honored Nicole Kidman. Myers’ spiky silver ‘do was complemented by salt and pepper facial hair, including a mustache and a lightly shaved beard. He teamed his strands with a classic black tuxedo, which he paired with shiny dress shoes.

Myers’ gray glow comes after he’s been rocking a brunette comb-over for most of his career. He did, however, rock platinum locks at the state dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

At the Saturday event, Myers took the stage in a black cape and white mask — a reference to Kidman’s 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut — before unveiling himself to the audience.

On the red carpet, Myers praised Kidman’s impact on the film industry, telling Entertainment Tonight that she is “one of the most versatile [people].”

He added, “You admire her and you like her too, which is a very rare combination with any performer … I think everything she does is so elegant and first-class and fantastic.”

Kidman, 56, for her part, glittered in a gold bespoke Balenciaga gown that was equipped with a sweetheart neckline and a cascading train. She wore her blonde hair loose, parted to one side. The actress accessorized with dangling gold earrings and a metallic watch.

She was joined by her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

Kidman, who also shares children Bella, 31, and Conor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has been a fixture in Hollywood since she was a teen, starring in films including Dead Calm (1989), Billy Bathgate (1991), To Die For (1995), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Hours (2002), for which she won an Oscar. She also won an Emmy for her work on the TV series Big Little Lies in 2017.

During the ceremony, Kidman, expressed gratitude for her life and thanked those who have supported her throughout her career.

“It is a privilege to make films, and glorious to have made the films and television with storytellers who allowed me to just run wild, be free and play all of these unconventional women,” she said. “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me to these movie families, and thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality.”