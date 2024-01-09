A new year brings new red carpet moments.

Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear.

Take the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, for example. America Ferrera — who Us Weekly named as our top 5 best dressed stars — sparkled in Dolce & Gabbana, Natalie Portman was a walking work of art in Christian Dior and Elle Fanning was elegant in vintage Balmain. One day prior, at the Astra Film Awards in California, Fantasia Barrino proved that orange is her color in a billowing one-shoulder design.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks of 2024 so far, and check back each week for a fashion recap: