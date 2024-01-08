Your account
Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes: Top 5 Looks of the Night

By

The 2024 awards season has commenced — and that means fan-favorite stars are back on the red carpet. 

The 81st annual Golden Globes took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 7, and the biggest names in Hollywood fed fans with fashion. While the best and brightest in film and TV dazzled in glamorous gowns, stylish suits and out-of-the-box accessories, a handful stood out among the rest. Us Weekly named Natalie Portman, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Hailee Steinfeld and Rosamund Pike as this year’s best dressed stars.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite looks of the night!

5) Rosamund Pike

No one plays a villain better than Pike, and she brought bad girl vibes to the red carpet in a black floral frock by Christian Dior. The goth glam number featured a strapless construction with a netted overlay adorned with scattered flowers. The Saltburn star teamed the dress with platform sandal heels and a veiled headpiece that shielded her face. On the red carpet, Pike revealed that she went with the accessory in an attempt to conceal injuries she suffered during a recent ski trip. “My face was entirely smashed up,” she told Variety

Margot Robbie Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024

4) Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld was a walking representation of Old Hollywood Glamour in a pink silk gown by Prada. The statuesque silhouette and detailed tailored reminded Us of something Audrey Hepburn would have worn in the 1950s. Steinfeld styled the dainty dress — which featured a cascading train — with sheer ballroom gloves and dainty jewelry. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress  had her hair styled in a chic updo with face-framing tendrils. 

3) America Ferrera 

Ferrera is in her It Girl era. After turning heads with a number of fresh and trendy looks while promoting Barbie last year, Ferrera proved that her fashion revamp is no fluke at the Sunday ceremony. She showed off her figure in a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in protruding flowers. 

Kyra Sedgwick Kevin Bacon Golden Globes 2018 PDA

2) Dua Lipa

Fans can always count on Lipa to bring it. The Best Original Song nominee graced the red carpet in a waist-cinching Schiaparelli design made to look like an abstract depiction of a skeleton. The strapless black velvet number was brought to life with gold embellishments in a billowing skirt. 

1) Natalie Portman

Portman was a walking work of art in Christian Dior. The ethereal design was made up of tiny stars that — together — gave the illusion of a mosaic painting. She let the gown do all the talking, wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail. The May December star accessorized with dangling earrings and wore soft makeup. 

